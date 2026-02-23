Steelers Legend James Harrison Visibly Concerned for NFL Legend’s Safety in Mexico Amid Cartel Violence

Essentials Inside The Story Trapped amidst severe cartel violence, an NFL legend currently remains stranded.

James Harrison revealed that the star was hastily moved elsewhere.

The vulnerable athlete navigates the volatile region without armed security protection.

Former NFL cornerback Joe Haden is currently in Mexico, where cartel violence is terrorizing the citizens. Under such conditions, he appeared on the Deebo & Joe podcast with James Harrison. However, he could not stay there for long with the country in a state of unrest. Watching Haden in such a state made Harrison nervous, as he confessed his true feelings on his co-host’s situation.

“Honestly, he would be a high asset target in a negotiation thing,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Joe’s there by himself. So obviously, he doesn’t have that level of armed security.”

“He’s doing what’s best for him, and I’m happy for it,” Harrison continued. “I’m gonna pray for my brother, and I’m gonna look forward to seeing him get his feet back on the ground here in the States.”

Harrison spoke slowly and was visibly worried about Joe Haden. There was a change in his tone, and he seemed to become pretty tense in a matter of seconds. It’s been less than a year since the two started the podcast. But they have a strong brotherly bond.

Harrison had warned the former cornerback about going to Mexico, and the latter regretted not listening to him.

“I should have listened to you,” said Joe Haden. “I should’ve listened to you Deebo… It’s getting tricky on this side of the world. I need to get back [my] feet planted on U.S. territory. I’m not even trying to be funny, I’m a little spooked. Because when you’re talking cartel, they’re going against police. They run up at airports and stuff.”

There was worry in Joe Haden’s voice as well. He was scared about the situation in Mexico. As per the latest reports, Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, popularly known as “El Mencho,” was killed by the Mexican Special Forces. The United States assisted them in their quest. However, following it, the cartels have caused major violence, lighting up vehicles and threatening civilians. They also mentioned that they will enter private homes and hotels if their demands are not met. Already, 25 Mexican National Guard members have lost their lives due to the unrest.

Despite making an appearance on the episode, Haden left quickly, as he had a flight to catch.

Joe Haden is desperately trying to return to the United States

The situation in Mexico is not safe for anyone. But Joe Haden did not know that when he traveled there. Now that the situation has taken a turn for the worse, the three-time Pro Bowler headed straight for the airport.

“I’m trying to book my stuff; I got a flight I can get now,” said Haden on the Deebo & Joe podcast on YouTube. “I really tried to get on this show to show you my face, let you know I am good, but I really do need to slide.”

Saying this, the former Steelers‘ cornerback left the episode, with Deebo doing the entire episode alone. Joe Haden’s flight was scheduled to leave in 20 minutes. He prioritized reaching his home soil over staying on the podcast. The situation in Mexico remains highly volatile, and Haden’s initial location offered little comfort. While he originally started his trip in Cabo, Harrison noted that they had already moved the former cornerback from that location because the cartel activity was spreading further down the region.

To make matters worse, Haden is traveling without protection. As Harrison pointed out, the former NFL star is a “high asset target” for cartels looking for leverage in negotiations. He contrasted Haden’s current solo vulnerability with a past Steelers FanFest trip to Mexico City, where the team required a massive security detail consisting of front-and-back SUVs carrying five to six guards armed with AR-15s and full tactical gear.

Haden’s exact current location is being kept strictly under wraps for his safety. While his brief appearance on the broadcast brought some temporary relief to fans, Harrison and the rest of the NFL community will remain on edge until Joe Haden’s flight officially touches down on U.S. soil.