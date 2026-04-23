Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Suggests Giving Up Premium Draft Capital for Franchise QB Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Uncertainty

The NFL Draft is just over a day away, yet the Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have clarity at quarterback for the 2026 season. Aaron Rodgers has not decided if he will return for another year. Meanwhile, the team’s legend Jerome Bettis made it clear he is fine with the Rodgers chase, but he still wants the team to go for a quarterback.

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“I think Aaron Rodgers is going to come back, and they’ll have a fairly successful season,” Jerome Bettis said on the recent Dan Patrick Show.

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He revealed the team expects a playoff push if Rodgers returns. However, he quickly added that the team cannot sit still if things fall apart.

“I think, though, if it does not come to fruition, then you have to put together a package and have a plan that you’re going to say, you know what, we’re going to have to give up some assets, right, and the Steelers historically have not been willing to trade, make these big trades,” Jerome Bettis added. “They’ve done it in the past, but not in a big way, to go and get a player. They’re going to have to package maybe two first-round picks or something like that and go and get a quarterback in the draft so that they can rebuild.”

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Making such a move would be a big change for the Black and Gold, especially since this team is usually known for being patient. However, Pittsburgh does have some options at quarterback. Will Howard is on the roster, even though it’s unclear what his role will be this season. If Rodgers comes back, Howard might not get much playing time, but spending another year in the system could help the team understand him better.

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Once the dust settles, the Steelers can take a fresh look in 2027. They might decide to give Howard a chance or consider a draft class that many think is better than this year’s. Importantly, the team has already been proactive by meeting with mid-round quarterback hopefuls like Carson Beck and Drew Allar.

At the same time, Bettis also wants help in the trenches.

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“This year, I would love to see if they could move up five or six slots,” Bettis said. “There’s a couple offensive linemen that I think they could really utilize. Unfortunately, they may not be there. So that’s my fear is that they miss out on one of these really good offensive linemen.”

In the end, the Steelers hold 12 picks, the most in the league, giving them plenty of flexibility to be aggressive. However, until Rodgers makes his call, that uncertainty continues to hang over the Black and Gold’s entire draft strategy.

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Mike McCarthy gives an update on Aaron Rodgers’ return

On Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy talked about whether Aaron Rodgers could jump back in without missing a beat, even though he skipped the voluntary OTAs, and it was clear where he stands on the matter.

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“Nothing has changed. I think Aaron is more in tune than we might realize. I have confidence in him in the day if he arrives, if that’s his decision.”

It’s obvious that the Steelers really want their four-time MVP to return, and McCarthy seems eager to have his quarterback back too. Plus, Rodgers’ recent performance supports that belief.

He had a passer rating of 94.8, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 2025. For the Black and Gold, that kind of performance seems like the most reliable choice at quarterback, especially with everything up in the air right now.

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McCarthy really believes in Rodgers for more than just this season. When he was in Green Bay, Rodgers stepped in as the starter in 2008 after learning from Brett Favre and quickly became one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Over the next ten years, he won MVP awards, made it to the Pro Bowl several times, and kept the Packers in the running for the championship every year. From 2008 to 2018, Green Bay made the playoffs consistently, captured division titles, and lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLV.

Now, in the Steel City, Steelers Nation can’t help but wonder if that same partnership has one more run left in it.