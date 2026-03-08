Steelers Legend Le’Veon Bell Calls Out WWE’s Elite After Agreeing to $1M Logan Paul Fight

Essentials Inside The Story Le’Veon Bell ignites controversy after blasting pro wrestling and WWE stars

Bell-Logan Paul $1M boxing challenge escalates through viral social media exchanges

Tom Brady joins chaos as NFL players respond to Paul’s bold fight claims

While the NFL world remains busy with free agency moves and speculation around the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, a viral post from former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell ended up grabbing attention for a completely different reason. Instead of talking about trades or draft picks, Bell stirred debate as he shifted the conversation by taking shots at professional wrestling.

“Any and every wrestler can get it,” Bell posted on X. “Stone Cold would get THROTTLED .. wrestlers aren’t REAL athletes, let’s just be honest here. Most guys go wrestle because they don’t make it in football.”

After recently agreeing to terms for a potential boxing match with Logan Paul, Bell jumped on X and began calling out several WWE stars. He mentioned he could throw a jab at wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin and even Roman Reigns, calling out the elite WWE name.

Speaking about the proposed $1 million fight with Logan Paul, Le’Veon Bell had earlier accused him of ‘ducking” a real matchup during their heated exchange on X. In response, Paul posted rules for a potential fight, including 10-oz gloves, no headgear, and three-minute rounds that would continue until one fighter quits. Bell fired back by telling him to “send the contract.”

Once the exchange went viral, even Tom Brady chimed in.

“Is this my fault? ” Brady joked on X, posting a “Whoopsies” GIF.

Paul’s challenge comes amid his ongoing back-and-forth with Brady, who previously teased him and used the B-word for Paul himself while promoting the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21.

During the March 4 episode of Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Paul confidently claimed he could defeat NFL players in a boxing match, suggesting he’d be willing to bet $1 million on the outcome.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match. “I would throttle Myles Garrett,” Paul added, “Myles Garrett, I will bet you, why did we choose him? It could have been any name. “But any football player—Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Gronk, like, I don’t even know. … A million dollars. A million dollars.”

Several NFL players quickly showed interest after Logan Paul offered a $1 million challenge to any football player willing to step into the boxing ring, including Dion Dawkins and Cowboys’ Micah Parsons.

Le’Veon Bell and Logan Paul’s wild $1M fight saga

The most serious contender to emerge for the $1 million challenge has been former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. After weeks of speculation, the two are confirmed to face off as Paul agreed to the match-up.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star stepped away from the NFL in 2022 and has since been focusing on building a professional boxing career. Because of that experience, many fans view him as one of the most credible opponents for Paul.

With the 2026 NFL Draft scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh in April, Bell suggested the two could settle things during draft weekend.

“STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul.” Bell posted a clip of him knocking out a previous opponent and added the caption, “bro trying to fight an NFL player that’s never fought before. Let’s set it up, bro. We all heard you say you can beat any NFL player. We can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH. We can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen,”

Paul eventually responded, noting that Bell already has legitimate fighting experience.

“A.) You’re not in the NFL,” Paul replied on X. “B.) you can actually fight, so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you) C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise Ofc YOU want the opportunity. I’m a goldmine for retirees like you. But gg.”

Bell quickly pushed back, accusing Paul of dodging a real challenge. The exchange of X posts continued, but recent updates show both sides ready for a $1 million fight. Bell is now calling out WWE stars in what’s turning into a hot sports crossover feud.