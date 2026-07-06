Steelers Legend Makes Strong Case for Antonio Brown’s Hall of Fame Candidacy

Ryan Clark and Antonio Brown had a lot of differences since they were teammates. The two butted heads in training and also criticised each other publicly, especially after Clark became an analyst. Brown called Clark ‘Uncle Tom,’ and it seemed like there was no going back from there. However, they hashed out their beef in 2022 on “The Pivot” podcast, which is hosted by Clark.

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The former wide receiver is entering the race for Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility next year. While his stats have helped him make a case for himself, Clark chimed in with his opinion on the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver’s eligibility to be in the esteemed list.

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“Me & Antonio Brown have history, but these are truths. AB came from nothing, to be the best player on the Steelers! The hardest working offensive player I ever seen,” Clark wrote on X. “Wanted to win every practice or game rep. Best 6 year run of any WR of his era. A Hall Of Famer!”

Clark wasn’t alone in this take. His X post was a reaction to NFL analyst Doug Farrar’s argument for the wide receiver. He focused on Brown’s technical mastery as arguably the best route-runner of his era.

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It’s Brown’s game-breaking peak during the 2013 to 2018 stretch that makes him a fine contender for the Hall of Fame induction. During this stretch, he amassed 686 receptions for 9,145 yards and made 70 touchdowns. He also became the only receiver to record over 100 catches for six straight seasons.

If we compare Brown’s resume to that of other Hall of Fame-caliber receivers, Brown stands out pretty significantly. First-ballot Hall of Famer Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson finished his career with 83 touchdowns in 135 games. But Brown matched that exact 83-touchdown mark in 146 games.

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Another potential HOF candidate is Julio Jones, who posted six consecutive seasons with more than 1,390 yards a season between 2014 and 2019. He is set to be eligible in 2029, and although Brown was a bit short on the yardage count as compared to him, recording over 1,200 receiving yards in six back-to-back seasons, he did have a record-breaking 100 catches or more during his historic six-year stretch. During this particular stretch, he appeared on top of the receiving yards numbers twice and finished in the top five in receiving touchdowns on four occasions.

As compared to the legendary receivers, Antonio Brown was smaller at 5 ft 10 inches and 185 lbs; it was all about technique. And that’s what makes him special.

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His ability on the field helped him record 928 passes for 12,291 yards over 146 games and 110 starts. Despite these stats, Brown is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing figures in modern football history. His off-field controversies complicate his Hall of Fame case. Since the Hall of Fame voters have to weigh in on a player’s overall legacy and impact on the game, his turbulent departure from the NFL could delay his induction.

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But beyond the statistics and numbers, there’s one thing that makes Brown’s stance even stronger.

Jalen Ramsey reveals the one trait that makes Antonio Brown different

Jalen Ramsey came into the league as a talented cornerback. His prime coincided with Brown’s, and the two battled it out thrice when the WR was with the Steelers. Ramsey was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and although they managed to win twice against the Steelers, the CB revealed how tough it was to match up against Brown in his prime.

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“We had battled within every single play. No plays off. We at it every play,” Ramsey said on Well Off Media. “Him and his quarterback might have a crazy connection, I’m thinking, ‘They might make something up on me on the sideline. He’s about to go.’ [Brown] hated being subbed out. I could tell he hated being subbed out.”

“Anytime they subbed him out during the game, especially if I was following or somebody was following, he was pissed,” Ramsey went on. “He was probably back in the next play. He had a different kind of stamina. Could never tell when he was tired, so I carried it the same way. I’m like, ‘He ain’t about to know when I’m tired, either.’ That’s probably the toughest thing.”

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Brown’s stamina and competitive drive pushed the opposition cornerbacks to their physical limits. Even though the Steelers lost twice against Ramsey’s Jaguars, Brown put up elite numbers in each of the games, which is why Ramsey did not mince words to heap his praise.

Ryan Clark and Doug Farrar appear convinced that Brown’s sheer football résumé already meets the gold standard for the Hall of Fame. Whether the voting committee can ultimately separate the generational player from the controversy remains the multi-million dollar question that could define Brown’s candidacy.