Steelers Legend Urges Mike Tomlin to Fire His Staff Amid Ongoing Arthur Smith Problems

Is Mike Tomlin's job in danger?

Is Arthur Smith the reason behind the Steelers' Week 17 loss?

With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to risk everything in the winner-takes-all clash against the Baltimore Ravens, things are getting tense inside Mike Tomlin’s locker room. Now, a Steelers legend has voiced out his frustration with the Pittsburgh squad and shares what Tomlin needs to do to have a fighting chance at the AFC North Championship.

Hall of Famer Rod Woodson knows what Tomlin must do to keep his team from falling apart. Woodson wants the Steelers Head Coach to shake things up behind-the-scenes.

“I think Mike Tomlin needs to make some changes with his coaching staff, because at the end of the day, it’s not just your players who aren’t playing at the best level,” he said while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. “That has to be in a reflection of the coaches, right?”

When Woodson was asked if the Steelers’ HC’s job was in jeapordy especially if the Ravens defeat them in Week 18, the Hall of Famer denied it. He was convinced that the Rooney family makes their own decisions and do not listen to the outside noise. He highlighted that the Rooney family has always been patient with the team.

Woodson also believes that the Ravens’ management is the same way too. So, losing one high-stakes game won’t lead to their firing, but Woodson thinks accountability must start somewhere.

He also address the fact that the Ravens had brought in some new coaches in recent seasons, but were they enough? There should be a serious reevaluation of how they can improve. When players consistently fall short, it becomes crucial to analyze how they can bring the best versions of themselves. The onus is not just on the roster but also on the coaching, preparation, and game planning.

“And sometimes you have to make hard changes and let coaches go and bring in new coaches and new blood and new energy,” he added.

The timing of Woodson’s comments is telling. The Steelers’ offense, led by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, is losing its rhythm. In fact, an obvious flaw stood out during their humiliating 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Mike Tomlin’s OC raises questions with his approach

The Steelers caught fans off guard by running into trouble against the Browns, who had performed terribly all season. The Browns stepped into Week 17 with a 3-11 record. With the Steelers already having defeated the Browns in Week 6, it seemed like an easy win. But for Mike Tomlin’s team, Week 17 was a complete disaster.

With stalled drives and problems in finding end zones, the Steelers’ offense looked flat. Wide receiver DK Metcalf’s absence continued to haunt them throughout the night. The Browns’ defense seemed to have an answer for each play, allowing only two field goals in the second quarter. But whose fault is that? Of course, the offensive coach, Arthur Smith, is to be blamed.

It’s Arthur Smith’s offensive system that relies heavily on one primary receiver. It limits the rest of the pass-catchers to just secondary roles. So, the math becomes simple. If the elite receiver is on the field, the offense becomes a force to be reckoned with, and they fumble otherwise.

Smith’s strong run game builds momentum, while the star receiver draws attention and opens things up for others. At its peak, such a system can trouble defenses as it forces teams to pick their poison. But the real problem is how thin the margin for error is.

One injury to a key player can deplete the depth in the passing attack, making it one-dimensional. Meanwhile, no free agents would like to join an offense where being the second option means limited targets and production. Drafting receivers is also difficult because it’s tough to justify using a premium pick on a player who won’t be fully utilized when the offense is healthy. Smith’s system has brought structure, but it also comes with a fatal downside. Do you think Arthur Smith should be fired?