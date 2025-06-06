Steelers Legend Rips Mike Tomlin for QB Decision as Aaron Rodgers Hired on 1-Year Rental

Remember that stomach-drop moment when the Immaculate Reception hung suspended between heaven, earth, and Franco Harris’s outstretched hands? That breathless, high-wire uncertainty? Yeah, Steeler Nation, buckle up. Because signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal feels eerily similar – a potential miracle catch or a heartbreaking fumble waiting to happen. The ink’s barely dry, and the critiques are already flying faster than a T.J. Watt edge rush.

Enter Ryan Clark, the hard-hitting heart of those mid-2000s Steelers defenses, never one to mince words. On ESPN, Clark dropped a truth bomb sharper than one of his infamous tackles: “This is the worst-case scenario for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. It continues to keep the Steelers mired in mediocrity.” Ouch.

He doubled down, acknowledging the QB room upgrade but brutally dismissing title hopes: “Will this team get better? Have they gotten better in the QB room? Absolutely, will they contend for that championship…? No they won’t.” Clark sees not a reload, but a rerun of the same middling story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So why the gamble? After Rodgers’s messy Jets divorce – a 2024 season yielding 3,897 yds, 28 TDs, but a concerning 11 INTs and a 25th-ranked 48.0 QBR – and Pittsburgh watching Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk, desperation met diminished returns. The Steelers played the waiting game hard.

While Rodgers attended Kentucky Derby parties, hung with rapper Mike, and even made a cryptic cameo hinting at Chicago road trips (Week 12 vs. Bears, anyone?), Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin held their breath. They passed on QBs early in the draft (only snagging Ohio State’s Will Howard in the 6th) and signed Mason Rudolph as a placeholder. All eggs, one basket: Rodgers’s.

The fit factor: Championship Rodgers pedigree or square peg?

Analytically, it’s… complicated. Seth Walder (ESPN) grades it a ‘B’, calling it the “rational choice” purely based on Rodgers’s sliver of remaining upside compared to other vets. He notes Rodgers’ 2021 MVP form (league-leading 74.1 QBR) is a distant memory, replaced by concerning trends: 26th in QBR in 2022, 25th in 2024, a dip to 6.6 air yards/attempt (32nd in NFL), and a career-high 10 INTs when not pressured last year.

Walder’s blunt: “Twelve months from now, we will look up and most likely be talking about the Steelers’ lost season with Rodgers that ended in disappointment.” Yet, he concedes Pittsburgh’s strong D (10th in EPA/play), decent O-line (13th in PBWR), and Tomlin’s leadership offer the best infrastructure for a Rodgers renaissance, however unlikely. “If Rodgers hits his… 85th percentile outcome, then the Steelers could go on a deep playoff run,” Walder admits. “This is why the Rodgers-Steelers marriage makes uncomfortable sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But does Rodgers fit Arthur Smith’s run-first, play-action heavy scheme? Ben Solak (ESPN) is deeply skeptical. It hinges on Rodgers’s willingness to adapt: “Will Rodgers willingly run the Arthur Smith offense when his time with the Jets was defined by his unwillingness to play in a new system or throw to new players?” Smith loves play-action under center. Rodgers notoriously hates turning his back on the D.

Then there’s the DK Metcalf dynamic. Solak warns: “Rodgers famously demands perfection from his receivers… It’s hard to imagine a 17-game season in which there is no sideline or postgame blowup.” While Solak acknowledges Rodgers, even diminished, is better than Wilson / Fields, he sees only sporadic offensive competence, not consistency.

Rodgers insists he “wasn’t holding anyone hostage,” focusing on personal matters. Yet, the Steelers’ actions – bypassing QB options, waiting solely for him – screamed hostage situation. It’s a stark mismatch with Tomlin’s stated desires: a run-first identity with a mobile QB. Rodgers attempted the 2nd-most passes in 2024; Tomlin wants ground-and-pound. Rodgers took 40 sacks and rushed for 94 yds; Tomlin coveted mobility. They traded for deep threat Metcalf; Rodgers averaged those 6.6 air yards. It’s an identity crisis wrapped in black and gold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tomlin’s legendary streak of non-losing seasons (18 years!) now rests on a 41-year-old QB with declining mobility, recent mediocrity, and a penchant for off-field intrigue (from ayahuasca retreats to ‘Game of Thrones’ cameos – ‘The Bells’ indeed). Will Rodgers be the missing piece for a franchise defined by its six Lombardi trophies, or just another chapter in what Clark fears is a saga of maintained mediocrity?

The gamble is immense. The potential reward? A flicker of that old magic. The risk? Wasting a year of T.J. Watt’s prime and confirming the doubters. As the Terrible Towels wave this fall, they’ll either be celebrating a brilliant resurrection or furiously swatting at the ghosts of what might have been. The belt, for now, is firmly buckled in Pittsburgh. Whether it signifies championship glory or just another accessory on a fading star remains the season’s biggest cliffhanger.