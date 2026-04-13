Steelers Legend Says Mike McCarthy’s Biggest Challenge Has Nothing To Do With Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Last year, Aaron Rodgers didn’t make his decision to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers until just before their June minicamp. This time around, the team isn’t putting any public pressure on him with a deadline, but general manager Omar Khan has hinted that he expects Rodgers to decide earlier than he did in 2025. Many see that uncertainty as the team’s biggest issue heading into the 2026 season. However, a former Steelers player sees things differently. In his view, the real challenge for Mike McCarthy isn’t just about whether Rodgers returns; it’s about getting more out of the players around him.

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“I do believe that he has a tougher job than a lot of people think,” Steelers legend and Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis told Steelers On SI in the latest interview. “Everyone is talking about the quarterback position, but what we saw last year was a failure in all the other positions, not the quarterback position. We didn’t get the run game we thought we would. The offensive line didn’t play as well as they could have. The wide receivers, when DK Metcalf went out, we saw how inept we were at that position.”

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The offensive line faced a lot of criticism at the start of the 2025 season for not blocking well on runs and being inconsistent in protecting the quarterback. Some analysts even called it a “mess” and pointed out the lack of execution. However, as the season went on, the line made noticeable improvements.

By the end of the season, the Steelers’ offensive line was ranked second in the league for pass-blocking efficiency, just behind Denver, with a rating of 88.8. They allowed 117 pressures and 17 sacks over 596 pass-blocking plays.

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So, this year Mike McCarthy will hope to have that consistency from Week 1. So he can invest in that group rather than the QB. And reports already suggest that the Steelers are looking at different possibilities for their 21st overall pick.

They keep hearing about positions like wide receiver, offensive line, and linebacker in the predictions. So, regardless of what the Black and Gold decide to do, Bettis thinks Mike McCarthy is facing a much trickier situation than it seems at first glance.

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Meanwhile, the Steelers’ management is already working on changing the offense. GM Omar Khan made a significant move by signing Michael Pittman Jr., a wide receiver from the Indianapolis Colts. In his six years in the league, he has made 485 catches for 5,254 yards and scored 25 touchdowns, providing the team with a reliable and experienced target.

Now, the receiving group is expected to be a lot more reliable than it was last season. They had a tough time in 2025, ending up 22nd in total receiving yards and 27th in yards per catch, as reported by Summer Sports. Additionally, the Steelers brought in running back Rico Dowdle on a two-year contract to boost their running game after parting ways with Kenneth Gainwell.

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But there’s still a lot to do. The offensive line needs some work since they let in 31 sacks during the regular season. Losing Isaac Seumalo to free agency didn’t make things easier, even though the team kept important players like Broderick Jones and Zach Frazier.

Bettis pointed out that the Steelers are at a crossroads. They can either go after a quarterback in the first round or focus on improving the team around him. No matter what they choose, Mike McCarthy’s biggest challenge is much bigger than just Rodgers.

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Jerome Bettis sees hidden upside in Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers wait

The Steelers are patiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers, and everyone is keeping an eye on the situation. But Jerome Bettis isn’t too concerned about how long it’s taking. The Hall of Famer gets why things are happening this way and even highlights a sensible reason for it.

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“When you have no alternative, then you have no choice,” Bettis said last week.

Imago Oct 26, 2025: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the 2025 Steelers vs Packers game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251027_faf_cp5_234 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

And he is right; Malik Willis has found a new home in Miami, and Geno Smith is now leading the charge for the Jets in New York. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray have signed some safe, low-risk contracts, and even Kirk Cousins, who was seen as a backup option, has landed with the Raiders in Las Vegas.

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Meanwhile, the Steelers are anxiously waiting for their almost 43-year-old quarterback to decide what he wants to do. But Bettis is trying to see past the unknown and think about how this affects the rest of the team. He feels that this situation could actually help strengthen the roster.

“There is an opportunity for our number two guy to get a lot of reps, a lot of opportunity, right?” said former Super Bowl-winning Steelers legend. “So there are some positives to this, because you’re letting the young guys get an opportunity to run the offense and kind of learn the offense as they go.”

Rodgers taking his time to make a decision might actually benefit Pittsburgh. With spring workouts set for May and June, his absence allows Will Howard to step in and gain some valuable playing time.

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This chance could help him understand the offense better and prove that he can be a reliable option for the future.