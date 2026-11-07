Steelers Legend Sends Stern Message To Mike McCarthy Amid HC’s Praise for 6-2 Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting atop their division with a 6-2 record after struggling at the start of the season. But for Steelers icon James Harrison, it is pertinent that the Steelers don’t get too comfortable. For head coach Mike McCarthy, 6-2 is not the standard Pittsburgh should be aiming.

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“Yes, he deserves the credit. He has done well so far,” Two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison said on his podcast Deebo & Joe. “And I hate to sound cynical about a 6-2 start, but the reality of it for me is that the standard in Pittsburgh can’t just be winning regular-season games. Like, we already did that under Mike Tomlin, making the playoffs and, you know, getting bounced out.”

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Mike McCarthy took over a team that had one head coach for 19 seasons. In all those years, Mike Tomlin sure pulled winning seasons. But he was able to win just one Super Bowl, despite making the postseason 13 times. In the past three seasons, the Steelers were knocked out of the Wild Card game itself. Harrison alluded that McCarthy’s real test is whether he is able to get over that hump.

“The goal wasn’t to go from winning season to winning season, bro. The goal is to go from winning season to winning championships. Anything that isn’t advancing into the playoffs and winning minimum, if we do that, it justifies the change that we made. But the thing that’s going to be winning-winning is holding that Lombardi trophy at the end of the season,” Harrison further added.

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Harrison further said that he is going to “hold” his judgment as he wants to see how well the team does in the playoffs.

While Harrison asks more of the Steelers, they have made huge progress themselves. Though the team was sitting at 2-2 after the first four games, McCarthy and his team switched gears, winning four consecutive games.

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Their latest game saw the Steelers win a division rivalry against the Cleveland Browns 27-6, snatching the top spot in the AFC North.

“Definitely, you’ve got to say ‘trending’ winning four in a row,” McCarthy said. “I think we’re exactly what our record says we are. We’ve really focused on improving in certain areas. We’re doing that. Our run defense has really set the bar really high these last two weeks. I just thought the way they started the game was really impressive.”

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However, the remainder of the season still awaits. Pittsburgh has matchups remaining with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, all worthy opponents. The last two are also 6-2 currently, which means they will be a tough fight for Pittsburgh.

However, the current run of the team sure looks promising. Entering Week 7, the Steelers had less than a 50% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulator. However, now 6-2, their odds have bumped up to a hopeful 78%.

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For now, McCarthy is focusing on the positives and negatives of the team, and highlighted Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle’s contributions.

“It starts up front, obviously,” said McCarthy. “We’ve got two dynamic backs. Jaylen is on fire. You can’t get him the ball enough. Rico, he’s playing well, too. I think those two are hitting their stride. That’s important for those two men to touch the ball each and every week.”

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Warren ranks 1st among 45 qualified running backs with a PFF rushing grade of 91.1, while Dowdle played his part, logging 56 yards against the Browns.

The Steelers now have a bye in Week 9 and will have much-needed rest before they face division rival Cincinnati in Week 10.