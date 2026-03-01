Steelers Legend Sounds Off on Ty Simpson Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Looming Return Decision

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 walks to the locker room after leaving the game during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_539 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 walks to the locker room after leaving the game during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_539 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers legend prefers the Steelers’ 2025 sixth-round pick over Ty Simpson.

Ty Simpson strengthens his draft stock with a strong showing at the NFL Combine.

Per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers' decision might come sooner than you think.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now focused on free agency in March and the NFL Draft in April, with many holes to fill. But the biggest issue is at the quarterback position. With Aaron Rodgers’ return decision still hanging over everything, many in Steelers Nation believe the team should target Ty Simpson in the draft. Yet a franchise legend does not see it that way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The reason I won’t will to get a chance is even looking at Ty, Ty Simpson’s numbers, and it’s not—I mean, Will’s numbers were actually better,” James Harrison said on his Deebo & Joe podcast. “I don’t think we need to grab him if he’s there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison believes the Steelers already have someone worth developing, and that someone is Will Howard. The sixth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2025 didn’t see any playing time his rookie season. Unfortunately, he fractured the pinky finger on his throwing hand early in training camp. As a result, he missed the entire preseason and began the year on injured reserve before the team activated him on Nov. 12.

Still, the front office remains optimistic. At the NFL Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan backed Howard publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_557 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

“We’re excited to work with Will. Coach McCarthy, he’s talked about how much he liked Will coming out,” Khan said. “Him and I have spent time watching his practice tape. Obviously, we didn’t have the ability to watch him in games, which would have been good. He got hurt in the preseason. But we watched all the practice tape, we’ve seen the progression and there’s some exciting stuff to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, Ty Simpson made his own case.

In 2025, with Alabama, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions and led the Crimson Tide to the playoff quarterfinal before falling to Indiana. Then, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he impressed scouts with sharp, efficient throws during his combine session.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Simpson missed just one pass in that workout and consistently showed timing and accuracy with different receivers. Still, Khan admitted the Steelers like what they already have in Howard, even though he added that every option remains open at quarterback.

“We all agree that we’re looking for that next franchise guy,” Khan said. “We’re not there yet; we may have a guy on the roster we don’t know in Will; we’re excited to work with Will.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the Steelers’ quarterback debate continues, and Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision only adds more weight to every move the franchise considers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers is closer to deciding on his Steelers return

Will Aaron Rodgers return for another season? That question has shaped this entire offseason in the Steel City. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers Nation may not have to wait much longer. In fact, he believes Rodgers will make up his mind before free agency even opens.

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

“He’s had positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old friend Mike McCarthy. Surely an answer is coming before free agency,” Rapoport said during the NFL Combine coverage on NFL Network on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free agency starts March 11, while the legal tampering window opens March 9, which sets a firm timeline for both sides. The Steelers would prefer clarity before those dates. If Rodgers commits early, the team can approach free agency with confidence and present stability to potential targets.

And that certainty would reduce the need to scan the veteran quarterback market and allow the front office to focus on other roster needs. However, last season, Rodgers did not sign until June, yet he still guided the Black and Gold to a 10-7 record and an AFC North crown.

General manager Omar Khan has already mentioned that the “door is open” for a return and expects a faster resolution this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Tom Pelissero notes, “If he’s going to play, I believe it will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

So now, Steelers Nation waits, knowing the answer could arrive sooner than anyone expected.