Steelers Legend Tempts Joe Burrow to Ditch Bengals as Aaron Rodgers Addresses Retirement Stance

Not long ago, Joe Burrow tried to quiet any speculation by saying he “can’t see” a world where he isn’t with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026. That’s what you’d expect him to say. But that hasn’t stopped others from imagining something different. With Aaron Rodgers’ future in the Pittsburgh Steelers looking more uncertain by the day, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison has a bold succession plan in mind.

“Joe Burrow. Look, Joe. We’re missing the piece, Joe. I’m talking to you,” Harrison said, flashing his Super Bowl rings and dropping his voice to a near whisper on his Deebo & Joe podcast, with co-host Joe Haden. “Burrow, look here. We’re missing a piece. You could be that piece. Joe, listen, you gotta look out for yourself. You gotta take care of yourself.”

Then he took the emotional route.

“I care about you, Joe. Because I did do a year in Cincinnati, and I know what you’re doing over there. What you’re facing over there. I know what you’re going through. I heard it in your voice. I feel your pain when I hear you talk, Joe. Burrow, Burrow, listen to me,” he added.

It also probably wasn’t the most convincing sales pitch. Burrow hasn’t shown signs of being unhappy in Cincinnati. He understands what he means to that franchise and to that fan base. Missing the postseason hurts, no doubt, but it’s not as if Pittsburgh cruised its way into January either. The Steelers needed a missed 44-yard field goal from Tyler Loop just to get there.

Still, Harrison’s not pulling this out of thin air. When Burrow was asked recently whether he ever envisioned playing for another franchise, his answer left the door cracked.

“A lot of crazy things happen every year,” Burrow said.

Then came another comment that added to the doubt. Burrow admitted he isn’t having fun the way he used to. Whether that’s about football in general or life with the Bengals isn’t entirely clear. But it was enough to spark conversation and suggest that a world where Burrow eventually moves on is not out of the question.

Harrison just wants to make sure that if that day comes, Burrow knows where he thinks he belongs. Harrison’s pitch is also timely given the context in Pittsburgh, where Aaron Rodgers‘ future remains undecided. With that door potentially opening, the legend is making it clear he wants Burrow thinking black and gold.

Aaron Rodgers gave his stance on retirement

Aaron Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh with a clear understanding of what this was supposed to be. One year, and one run. The 2025 season was framed that way from the start, and more than once, Rodgers has talked as if this chapter would end when it’s over. Still, he hasn’t completely closed the door.

“No, I’m just—it’s been a grinding year,” Rodgers explained. “And the two years before that were tough as well. So it’s been an absolute blessing to be here with these fans and this organization and Mike [Tomlin] and the leadership that we’ve got with these guys,” he said.

That’s the kind of answer that doesn’t really answer anything, which usually means the decision isn’t made yet. For a player like Rodgers, that tracks. Despite the miles, he’s still been productive. He finished the season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, doing enough to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers in the mix.

There were stretches where it looked right. The week-to-week consistency, though, never fully arrived. Even so, it’s hard to rule anything out. If Rodgers feels his body can handle another year, the idea of coming back isn’t unreasonable. A late-season push and a taste of meaningful football in January can do that to a veteran.