Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Becomes a New York Times Bestseller for the Third Time With Latest Work

Some stories leave a lasting impression on people’s hearts, and Terry Bradshaw’s is one of them. His book, Looking for Terry, highlights his personal experiences and struggles, which made him the man he is today, and fans seem to be receiving it warmly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hi Terry and Tammy, it was great to be with you in New York recently while you were at GMA,” Terry Bradshaw posted on his IG story. “I wanted to pass along the good news that Looking for Terry is officially a New York Times bestseller, debuting at #13 on the nonfiction hardcover list! This will go live on the New York Times website later tonight, but I wanted to pass along the good news in advance. Congratulations!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for Terry: A Memoir, in partnership with Harper Select, on October 13, 2026. In the memoir, Bradshaw looks back on his life and career, sharing how he dealt with the public image he built over more than 50 years.

From being selected by the Steelers as the first overall pick in 1970 to struggling at the start of his career, and to leading them to four Super Bowl championships, Bradshaw came a long way. But the memoir also focuses on his rather troubled life off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradshaw has written several books, including Keep It Simple (2002), It’s Only a Game (2001), Looking Deep (1989), Terry Bradshaw: Man of Steel (1979), and No Easy Game (1973).

Two of them, It’s Only A Game and Keep It Simple, also became bestsellers. But Looking for Terry is a lot different from the ones he wrote previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for Terry includes his struggles with depression, his battles with cancer, divorces, his rough relationship with late Steelers coach Chuck Noll, and how his faith helped him through difficult times.

Through his book, he tried to give readers a deeper understanding of his life and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had been willing to do a book for five years, but I couldn’t really get published. It was hard to get a publisher. Jimmy Johnson did a book, “Swagger,” Bradshaw said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I’m a football player. I’m a football person. But I dealt with depression, divorce. There’s a lot of personal stuff in here I haven’t talked about. I just wanted to get it out there. I think it would be helpful, or beneficial, however you want to phrase it.”

“The first book is a stupid sports book,” Bradshaw added. “Sorry. I think the second one was just as dumb as the first one. The fourth and the fifth books were good. I sat down [this time] and put a lot of time into it… I’m not doing it for money. The people that get money are the writers and the publisher. I got some stuff to get off my chest. It’s soul cleansing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradshaw has been vocal about this part of his life many times now. His mental health really worsened in his later life, forcing him to seek help. Per PEOPLE, Bradshaw wrote in Looking for Terry that he had undiagnosed ADHD and struggled with anxiety attacks long before he knew what was really going on. He also struggles with memory issues.

In 2011, Bradshaw wrote a column for FOX Sports, advocating for mental health awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it would be good for a lot of players for this to get out, for me to tell my story because I was a quarterback,” he wrote. “I know how much my late center Mike Webster suffered. I can only imagine what a lot of defensive players from my era are going through.”

But even after all of it, he stayed connected with football. He joined Fox Sports in 1994 when the network launched FOX NFL Sunday, and he remains part of the show today. He has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him on the show through FOX’s next scheduled Super Bowl broadcast in February 2029.

Now, with all his accomplishments and struggles, Bradshaw is trying to set a better example for his fans.