Steelers Legend Threatens to Get Owner Art Rooney Involved to Block Brendan Sorsby’s Move to Pittsburgh

Brendan Sorsby threw his name into the NFL’s Supplemental Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers keep popping up as a possible landing spot. His path here hasn’t been simple, and his gambling history has made plenty of teams pause and think. Even so, analyst Steve Palazzolo doesn’t believe that’s stopping Pittsburgh from making a move.

Speaking on his Check the Mic podcast, Palazzolo predicted the Steelers would land Sorsby with a third-round bid. That kind of prediction, paired with the gambling concerns still hanging over Sorsby, is apparently enough to make at least one Steelers legend uneasy; uneasy enough to consider calling owner Art Rooney directly to stop the move from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, this right here is a pipe dream, dude,” James Harrison said on Deebo & Joe and Nightcap. “It ain’t even a pipe dream; it’s a pipe bomb. It’s trying to blow up, it ain’t happening, dude. I’m going straight to the facility, and I’m talking to the Steelers.

“If they even think about none of this, I’ve got to go right in, and I’m going straight to Omar [Khan], I’m going straight to Mike [McCarthy], I’m going straight to Mr. Art [Rooney]. Everybody. Just the thought of somebody actually thinking that this is a possibility at a historic organization, it’s not happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The concern from Harrison isn’t coming out of nowhere. Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA over gambling issues, and it took a Texas judge stepping in with an injunction to stop the NCAA from punishing him further. But here’s the thing: just because a court cleared his name doesn’t mean NFL teams are suddenly comfortable bringing him in. The problem doesn’t stop there.

The team already has four quarterbacks, and the starting quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, with Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar, and Will Howard as backups. Everyone from that pool, except for Rodgers, is still a work in progress, and adding one more player to this group just makes it crowded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there might be a way. Mike McCarthy has said all offseason that he’s fine carrying multiple quarterbacks, so a little reshuffling could open a spot if the team wants to make it work.

Talent-wise, Sorsby’s resume reads well on paper. He recorded over 7,200 yards passing and 60 touchdowns across 35 games. But dig a little deeper, and the numbers get shakier. His career completion rate sits at just 61.4 percent. He has also had trouble with deep passes and decision-making, something multiple draft analysts have pointed out. ESPN noted that only 75.3 percent of his throws were even catchable.

ADVERTISEMENT

That hasn’t stopped Pittsburgh from doing its due part. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said on The Yinziders that the Steelers are currently doing their homework on Sorsby, adding that his past wouldn’t automatically rule him out.

Pittsburgh isn’t the only team in the mix, though. The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping an eye on the quarterback, as per reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, Sorsby’s situation is messy in more ways than one. Whether Pittsburgh pulls the trigger or Harrison convinces them otherwise, Sorsby’s NFL future should become a lot clearer soon.