Steelers Legend Criticizes Aaron Rodgers For Ignoring Kenneth Gainwell Against Browns

Adding to missing out on a playoff berth, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a loss against the Cleveland Browns, but the problems for their QB, Aaron Rodgers, were just beginning. Following the disappointing 13-6 defeat at Huntington Bank Stadium, a Steelers legend stepped forward to express frustration over in-game visuals that clearly showed him ignoring Kenneth Gainwell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last play of the game, Gainwell wide ass open Gainwell- 4 targets MVS- 9 targets,” Steelers’ legend Trai Essex wrote on X, while sharing a game shot showcasing Kenneth Gainwell in the open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Browns knowing a win would go a long way toward clinching the division. However, it ended up being one of the most frustrating nights of his Steelers tenure. Rodgers finished 21-for-39 for just 168 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. His 64.9 passer rating highlighted how difficult Cleveland made life for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Rodgers had flashes, including two critical completions to Pat Freiermuth on the final drive, but the team couldn’t make it to the end zone. Three straight incompletions in the end zone on the Steelers’ last set of downs ended any hope of a comeback, and Rodgers’ inability to connect with his wideouts in those spots was understood to be the reason behind the defeat. Despite advancing to Cleveland’s 7-yard line, they came away with nothing.

Kenneth Gainwell was active but limited during the overall game. He carried the ball 7 times for 26 yards (3.7 avg) and added 3 receptions for 12 yards, a respectable effort but not enough to turn the tables. Defenses relied on Jaylen Warren while the passing game struggled. This left Gainwell with few chances to change the game’s momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict resonated with proven experience as it came from Trai Essex, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2005 to 2007 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XL. The main quarterback for the Steelers during that time was Ben Roethlisberger. He led the team to two Super Bowl wins (XL and XLIII) and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004. Roethlisberger finished his career with over 64,000 passing yards and 418 touchdowns, and he was a six-time Pro Bowler.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT