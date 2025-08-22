Legendary Steelers Coach Doesn’t Mince Words on Aaron Rodgers’ Weakness Amid Mike Tomlin’s Stance on QB

For the Steelers, this offseason has been a bold leap. One whose success hinges less on the shine of new arrivals but on the gritty, unsung battles fought in the trenches. As the legendary Bill Cowher observed, the Steelers have gone “a little uncharacteristic” in revamping their roster with seasoned veterans rather than relying solely on their famed draft-and-develop approach. Why the urgency? The answer, it seems, is kneeling in the pocket, 41 years old, still chasing legacy.

Cowher made an appearance on Beyond the Booth and highlighted what looms as Pittsburgh’s make-or-break challenge in 2025. “I think the biggest thing for them this year is kind of development of the offensive line. Say what you want. They’re young. And they need to be able to keep Aaron upright. And hopefully, Arthur Smith can get the running game going. It takes a lot of pressure off Aaron.” Cowher’s statement pressed right at the heart of the matter. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the escape artist of old.

Throughout the camp, AR8 has been visibly slower than his AR12 counterpart, who once dominated the league. Over the past two seasons, Rodgers’ mobility decline has shown in stark numbers. He has seen an uptick in interceptions (12 in 2022 and 11 in 2024) and a growing reliance on standing rigid in the pocket. This decline threatens to turn the Steelers’ offense into a fragile house of cards unless protective and offensive run boosts arrive swiftly. There is another stat line that throws the run game into urgency. Back in 2020, Rodgers completed 42.9 percent of his passes with 20+ air yards. In 2021, that number dropped to 40.3 percent. Last year? A stark drop to just 35.4 percent. This year, without a capable OL shielding Rodgers and a dynamic run game, the Steelers’ entire offense risks collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In past seasons, the Steelers leaned on a powerful running game and a defense that bullied opponents into retreat. But as last year’s 4.1 yards per carry and frequent OL breakdowns proved, the once fearsome ground attack has been stuck in neutral. Despite offseason investments, the line remains a work in progress, raising the very concern Ben Roethlisberger has echoed as the Steelers’ previous field general. “Can Aaron have enough time to throw the ball? – You’re only going to be as good as your o-line is. If they can give Aaron time, watch out.”

Aaron Rodgers himself has wasted no time establishing expectations. After backup QB Skylar Thompson was knocked down early in training camp, Rodgers confronted his line and delivered a strong message. Facing the offensive line, Rodgers said, “Don’t you ever let that happen again. – you guys are the policeman out there. You’re the big brothers out there. You protect everybody, from DK [Metcalf], to me, to whoever’s in there at quarterback or whoever’s in there at running back.” For Rodgers, accountability in protecting him and the offense isn’t negotiable. The realities of his physical decline demand a fortress around him, especially with the Steelers depending on his arm and leadership to chase the title. Every failure can carry grave consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061020 ARCHIExCARPENTER

AD

This is the environment into which OC Arthur Smith must operate. Now in his second year, Smith’s mandate is urgent: change a sluggish run game into Rodgers’ greatest ally. Smith has kept his card close this preseason, but notes that there has already been a significant improvement in the run game. “We don’t try to trick anybody in the preseason or show your hand too much, things we may want to use Week 1 or Week 2, of the regular season. But just the basic stuff, there was improvement there from Week 1 to Week 2 (in the preseason), and that was encouraging.” Smith is highlighting the foundational work being done to build sustained support for a QB facing physical limits.

Mike Tomlin, Skylar Thompson, and the next chapter

If the O-line drama is the Steelers’ main act, the subplot might be just as intriguing. The emergence of Skylar Thompson as a preseason revelation has brought a strong promise to Pittsburgh. After lighting up the Panthers for 152 yards and a touchdown, Thompson cemented himself into the spotlight. And he has been doing it all preseason. In total, Thompson has amassed 498 yards, 4 touchdowns, and just one interception. His poise has rocketed him ahead of Mason Rudolph for the backup job. And HC Mike Tomlin is noticing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking to the press about Thompson’s recent success, Coach Tomlin remained calm, looking like he wasn’t surprised at all. “He’s got playing experience. This guy started games in Miami. I think that experience shows – and we’re talking regular-season games.” Thompson’s preseason numbers are a stark contrast to Rudolph’s, who only managed to post 166 yards for two touchdowns and two picks. This emergence of Thompson as a solid backup could be the difference between heartbreak and resilience if Rodgers finds himself sidelined.