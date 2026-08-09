“Like a Chameleon”: TJ Watt Sends Powerful Message on What Aaron Rodgers Has Really Been Like as a Steelers Teammate

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran QB Aaron Rodgers in June 2025, and since then, the pairing has looked like a match made in heaven. Despite their first-round exit last season, the energy at the training camp ahead of the 2026 season feels positive.

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Aaron Rodgers is entering his 22nd NFL season, and with that kind of experience comes a lot of expectations in the locker room. But Rodgers has exceeded those expectations, if you ask defensive star and former DPOY TJ Watt.

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“I think if you hang out here for more than a couple hours, you’re gonna see he’s hanging out with everybody. He’s truly been a great teammate to all of us. Like a chameleon. He adapts to whatever group he’s talking with, and just truly has fun. I think the coolest thing about it is you see how much fun all the stuff on and off the field here in Latrobe brings to him. And it’s very contagious,” Watt said in a recent appearance on Movin’ The Chains show, posted by BlitzBurgh on X.

TJ Watt and the Steelers defense appreciate Aaron Rodgers’ intense competitive nature on the practice field. Rather than coasting through reps, Rodgers brings high-level competitive banter that challenges defensive players during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

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“My favorite part of Rodgers is the trash talk. In practice, he’ll flip us off after a great play,” TJ Watt said last season in September.

Throughout his career, the media has occasionally questioned Aaron Rodgers’ tough leadership approach and rapport with youngsters. But that doesn’t seem to be much of the case in the Steelers camp.

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The veteran QB has backed 3rd-year WR Roman Wilson this season after calling him a “deer running around, bouncing around” last season. Rodgers believes that Wilson has grown a lot since last season and is now a “finely tuned fast guy”. He has also spoken highly of Pittsburgh’s offensive line, especially Zach Frazier.

Furthermore, Rodgers is sharing his suite with DK Metcalf in training camp, for the second year in a row.

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“I have DK (Metcalf) as my suite mate,” Rodgers said during last year’s training camp. “I love, love, love this idea, this opportunity to be here in Latrobe and to stay here and connect with the guys.”

His valuable knowledge isn’t limited only to the offense. Rodgers has been talking with the DBs and the rest of the defense as well. The Super Bowl champion believes that passing on his expertise is an important part of his job.

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“I think the most important thing is to pass on the knowledge. I’m always looking for little things I can give ’em; I want practice to be as hard as possible. I was talking to Asante and the DBs. We were talking about different types of routes in the tight red zone. If I can pass on a little something to those guys, from my years, it’s gonna give them a big leg up,” Aaron Rodgers said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week.

The Steelers have reportedly been having regular “across the hall day”, as planned by new HC Mike McCarthy, where the offensive and defensive position coaches work with the opposite units, per Steeler Depot’s Jake Brockhoff.

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The team unity on display in the Steelers camp is noteworthy, whereas Aaron Rodgers finds himself in the middle of it all.