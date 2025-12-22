brand-logo
Lions Fan Punched by DK Metcalf Reveals Details Behind Violent Incident With Steelers WR

We witnessed one of the most erratic moments of the 2025 NFL season tonight when Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver DK Metcalf, for some reason, decided to punch a Lions fan mid-game. The fan has finally revealed what happened that caused this unravelling.

The Lions fan told The Detroit Free Press that he called Metcalf by his full name (DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf), after which Metcalf grabbed him.

“I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby,” the fan said

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

