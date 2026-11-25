Not even a day had passed since Mike McCarthy, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, reiterated quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ importance before an overhaul. He said that the 42-year-old “is our quarterback.” So when he benched the veteran QB ahead of the Steelers vs. Denver Broncos game, everyone was caught off guard. The locker room, more than anyone, knew nothing and practiced with Rodgers as their starter in their mind.

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“Two things from what I’ve gathered: While Rodgers was told, the players were not. They found out in real time,” Nick Farabaugh, Steelers beat reporter for PennLive, wrote in an X post. “If something deeper did happen, no one will say it right now. There’s no closed book beyond the fact that Rodgers will be inactive and Rudolph will start on Friday.”

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McCarthy’s move is not necessarily surprising given the friction in coach-QB dynamics for several weeks now. Robert Griffin III, a former QB, even went so far as to call them an “old married couple that got divorced but still live together and openly hate each other every chance they get.” The theories as to why McCarthy benched Rodgers are growing like wildfire. But in the midst of the implications is the rest of the team that has to accommodate the QB change they did not foresee.

Fans and critics online suspect that something certainly happened, given the timeline of these events. McCarthy made his statement on Monday, and the following night, Burt Lauten, a Steelers spokesperson, made the official announcement. Per Farabaugh, this was the moment the team found out.

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According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, the locker room learned about the decision late at night around 11 p.m. and “most of the team was taken by surprise.”

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In this regular season, Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 passing yards, scoring 16 passing touchdowns against six interceptions. The Steelers hold a 6-4 record and the second position in the AFC North. For Rudolph, the challenge is not just to outperform Rodgers. It is also to smooth out any cracks within the team and carry on as one functional unit. There are reports that Rodgers was benched due to poor play, while some suspect a fight between the coach and his QB1.

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Per ESPN, this decision was the coach’s decision entirely. Rodgers turns 43 next week and may have played the final snap of his 22-year-long career. He had declared that this season would be his last and appears to have met an unceremonious end. Rodgers completed 60.9% of attempts, making this season one of his worst since he became a full-time starter with the Green Bay Packers in 2008.

Then there is Rudolph. The Steelers drafted him in 2018, and since then he has been with the team, except in 2024 when he had a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. In two seasons, he has played just nine games. Playing with a struggling but consistent QB is one thing. But to adapt to such a change when the season is at its most pivotal period is another.

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In Week 11, Rodgers’ struggles were wide open to see. In the 19-16 loss, he missed a wide-open running back Jaylen Warren, who could have been a 30-yard score. When reflecting on the loss, Rodgers admitted he fell short.

“I feel like I had to throw it maybe harder than I usually do to the backs,” Rodgers said Sunday. “But yeah, that was a missed opportunity for sure.”

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McCarthy, however, placed blame on all of the offense instead of singling out the QB. He said that the primary is responsible for their losing streak when asked for his evaluation of Rodgers.

“Just like anything, when you talk about the quarterback position, I think there’s things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads into quarterback play,” McCarthy said on Monday. “So I just need him to just keep plowing away. We got a lot of work to do.”

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The Steelers certainly have a lot of work to do ahead of their next game. The Broncos are 8-2 strong, first in the AFC West. While benching Rodgers is not a damning move, the team still has something to lose. Whether the Steelers are in for a pleasant surprise with Rudolph, we will find out on November 27.