Steelers Locker Room Rallies Behind Mason Rudolph After Staying Silent on Aaron Rodgers Signing

When a veteran joins a team, players strive to learn from them, uncover the reasons behind their success, and follow their path. But in one instance, that all has changed. On June 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract worth up to $19.5 million, including $10 million in guaranteed salary. And even though it was everything the Steelers had been waiting for, the team’s players remained quiet on social media after the announcement.

An account on X named ‘Blitzburgh’ even highlighted this development, stating, “Weird none of the Steelers players posted anything on social media about Aaron Rodgers signing.” Instead, they have chosen to back up one of their trusted QBs, Mason Rudolph.

This sentiment towards their leader was quite evident when Rudolph ventured onto the baseball field and attended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ game. Mason Rudolph shared the experience on his Instagram and wrote, “Awesome to be back in Pittsburgh. Thank you to the @pittsburghpirates.” His admirers, on and off the pitch, were delighted by his appearance and left high praise for the veteran in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two of those admirers were Connor Heyward and Pat Freiermuth. The versatile tight end and fullback for the Steelers, Heyward, while referring to Rudolph’s throwing quality as a QB for his team, hyped his leader’s stint at a baseball game, commenting, “Right down the middle.” And Freiermuth wasn’t far behind with his kind words for Rudolph as well. He commented, “What a arrrrmmm kiiid.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Rudolph (@rudolph2mason) Expand Post

Mason Rudolph has been with the Steelers since 2018. He has been through weathering benchings, media skepticism, and made spot starts with quiet professionalism. He stepped in late last season to give the Steelers the most consistent QB play they’d seen all year. He went 3-0 as a starter and helped push them into the playoffs, earning respect from his teammates for his poise under pressure. Tight end player Freiermuth praised Rudolph’s late-season clutch, saying, “He-l of a guy, he-l of a teammate.”

The sentiment was clear from the outset, and it only became more evident with each passing day. There is no feeling of hatred or animosity towards Aaron Rodgers, but their unity and confidence in their current QB over a massive signing will put stress on the team. Their message was clear: their QB1 wasn’t Rodgers; it was Mason Rudolph, the guy who stuck around.

Their silence on Aaron Rodgers speaks volumes. It’s not hate, it’s hesitation. Meanwhile, their vocal support for Rudolph is no accident. A deal that could’ve been a flashy headline for the days to come, the arrival of Rodgers at Pittsburgh was no small deal. Yet the team’s silent confidence in Mason Rudolph just ensured that the path will be tough for Aaron in the months to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers will face steep competition from Mason Rudolph

For the Steelers, the main factor is chemistry. On one hand, they trust in Rudolph’s ability, yet on the other, Rodgers is struggling to impress his new teammates. Even at the OTAs, Rodgers’ absence didn’t go unnoticed either. While Rudolph showed up early and often, Rodgers’ delay sparked quiet discontent. Even Cam Heyward, typically diplomatic, couldn’t hold back and said, “You either want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t.” And playing Center for the Steelers, Zach Frazier, when asked about Rodgers, gave a telling reply. He said, “Chemistry is important… You can’t develop chemistry if you’re not there.”

The statements, the silence, and the confidence show that this locker room is built on consistency, humility, and trust, not on big egos or headlines. Rodgers might be a future Hall of Famer, but in Pittsburgh, legacy doesn’t trump loyalty. As of now, there’s no evidence that Rodgers has earned the team’s belief, whereas Rudolph has done it the hard way: through time, trials, and showing up when it mattered most. Talking about the challenge in front of him and remaining as the team’s no.1 QB, Rudolph said, “It won’t change my approach… I stayed ready to play well when called upon.” He even described Rodgers’ presence as something that “provides clarity” to the quarterback situation rather than confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL insider Tom Pelissero even shared that the Steelers locker room is fed up with the questions about the controversy. He stated, “There are people in that locker room who… would tell you they’re already over this thing… they’re sick of being asked about it.” Do the Pittsburgh Steelers ride with flash and fame? Or do they double down on trust and chemistry? So far, the team’s silence tells us everything we need to know.

This isn’t just about who starts, it’s about who’s already a part of the family. And the stakes are high for Rodgers. Now more than ever.