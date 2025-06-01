Steelers Locker Room Turned Against Mike Tomlin as Ben Roethlisberger Refuses Aaron Rodgers Replacement

While the quarterback situation is still a crying situation in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. But looks like three months before the two teams meet, a lot of storylines are already brewing. For one, the unfinished business Aaron Rodgers has with the Jets and their HC Aaron Glenn. Of course, that depends on the four-time league MVP ending up in the Black and Gold. So far, all we see is him appearing on podcasts and fan meets, and all we hear is “You never know.” Meanwhile, there’s another reason why the Steelers-Jets matchup will pack some heat no matter who ends up at the QB1 post– Justin Fields.

Yep, the QB that HC Mike Tomlin brought in for a year last offseason, made him play for 6 games and then benched him for good, choosing veteran Russell Wilson at the center instead. Even when the Pittsburgh offense struggled at the tail end of the season, Fields never returned to the turf as a starter. During the season, Fields did not go against Tomlin’s decision. He just “tried to change my perspective and get better in practice,” but when he saw an opening, he chose the Jets and Glenn over the Steelers and Tomlin. In fact, this happened even though the Pittsburgh HC wanted Fields to return to their QB post for this season.

He even “put together an offer for Justin Fields that I was told was very competitive with what the Jets offered him, which was two years 40 million with 30 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. But for Fields, “at the end of the day I was just excited about what the Jets had going on here. It didn’t have anything to do with Pittsburgh but the opportunity I had here to make an impact.” What began as a ‘trust-the-process’ quarterback experiment progressively evolved into a significant identity crisis. And as it turns out, that decision to keep Fields in the second rotation, that was not just questioned but outright opposed, NFL expert Albert Breer reveals:

“I think people (in Pittsburgh’s organization) would tell you that the Russell Wilson thing undermined so many things in the last month of the season, and that a lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields… Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one,” Breer discussed the division in the building on The Bill Simmons Show. This dispute wasn’t a quiet one. This was a cold war in cleats. Still, Justin Fields, “did what he was told to do” after dropping a 4–2 record as the starter.

He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, just one interception, and 231 rushing yards before being benched for a veteran with more impressive stats (6–1 record, 1,784 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs). But in the locker room, that impression was questionable.

Fields’ press conference with the Jets was a masterful example of controlled displeasure. Even though he never voiced any public grievances, he gave subtle hints: “It was different for me and a space I wasn’t really comfortable. But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team.”

Mike Tomlin did make an effort to re-sign him despite everything. But Justin Fields reportedly declined a similar deal from Pittsburgh in favor of the Jets. Fields refused to accept the Steelers’ matching the Jets’ two-year, $40 million contract, according to Fowler. Arthur Smith, the offensive coordinator, per Smith, was devastated.

According to James Palmer, Smith “really wanted Fields to stay” and thought he could “get him some playoff wins.” But the player had moved on and so had the trust inside the building. But if the locker room was divided by the Fields incident, the front office’s confidence is being undermined by the current quarterback search.

Ben Roethlisberger rejects Mike Tomlin’s pricey backup plan

For some time now, everyone thought the solution to Mike Tomlin’s problems has been the veteran: Aaron Rodgers. He has been on Pittsburgh’s radar for three months now, had a “productive meeting” with Tomlin, and even considered joining. But Rodgers is still in a limbo, either dragging his feet through OTAs or teasing retirement. So, the Steelers needed a backup plan. Due to a miscast contract, Atlanta drama, and a heartfelt ‘no thanks’ from Pittsburgh royalty, Kirk Cousins enters the picture. But not everyone clapped at their decision.

On the Footbahlin podcast, former Steelers QB. Ben Roethlisberger, dismissed the idea of Cousins to Pittsburgh, saying, “I would have earlier. Not now… Now you just want someone here that’s going to get reps and start practicing.” Big Ben’s problem? The price. Adam Schefter claims that the Falcons “asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract.” And for Ben? That’s a hard pass: “I can’t see that happen.”

Instead, Roethlisberger doubled down on his belief that Mason Rudolph is “ready to go” as the QB1. That speaks volumes. A franchise legend is not only turning down Kirk Cousins, but he’s also choosing Rudolph over a four-time Pro Bowler with playoff experience.

But the silence surrounding Rodgers is starting to feel eerily similar to the frustration that built during Fields’ benching. Now that mandatory minicamp is coming up in a week and there isn’t a clear QB1. Mike Tomlin’s control is being put to the test once more. And this time, not even the franchise’s most respected voices are backing his blueprint.