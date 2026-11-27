The Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field against the Denver Broncos on Friday with more than a change at quarterback to deal with. Aaron Rodgers is gone, Mike McCarthy is facing questions about his leadership, and the fallout from their public dispute has left the locker room struggling to prepare for one of its biggest games of the season.

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ESPN’s Brooke Pryor has now offered a troubling account of the mood inside Pittsburgh’s facility.

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“I think they are shell-shocked. I did get a text from a player, as Rodgers was airing all of his grievances, saying ‘it’s all true’…I think there’s also a sense that they have a game today and they feel underprepared,” Pryor said on the Unsportsmanlike show on Friday morning. “I think that there is just a lot of confusion and discontent in this locker room. And I think the outcome of today’s game and how they’re able to perform will dictate how the rest of the season goes.”

The comments come after a chaotic few days in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced late on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would replace Rodgers as the starting quarterback and that the four-time MVP would be inactive against Denver.

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Rodgers then appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, where he accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings, missing team activities, and failing to prepare the team properly.

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Rodgers also revealed that McCarthy had mistakenly ended the halftime huddle during Pittsburgh’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by saying, “1-2-3, Packers!” The former Green Bay coach acknowledged the slip, calling it an embarrassing moment. The Steelers waived Rodgers later on Wednesday, ending his campaign with the franchise before Friday’s game.

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Pryor’s reporting suggests the damage extends beyond the relationship between the coach and his former quarterback. She described the players as “shell-shocked” and said they were skeptical of McCarthy, partly because he has not established the same personal connections that Tomlin built during his 19 seasons in Pittsburgh.

“He took over for Mike Tomlin; there were frustrations with him about not being able to win in the postseason,” Pryor said. “But one thing you can’t argue is that he [Tomlin] knew how to rally the guys in the locker room. He had very deep relationships with every player on the 53, the practice squad, you name it. And Mike McCarthy doesn’t have that.”

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That lack of familiarity could make the current situation harder to resolve. Pryor added that repairing the relationship between McCarthy and the players would be “really difficult,” especially with the team already dealing with a quarterback change and the public fallout from Rodgers’ accusations.

Pat Freiermuth kept his comments brief when reporters asked about the situation. The tight end chose not to discuss the dispute and said he wanted to focus on the team and the upcoming game against Denver. Asked whether he trusted the coaching staff, Freiermuth simply replied, “I’m confident.”

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Rookie quarterback Drew Allar also admitted that Rodgers’ benching caught him off guard. Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling expressed sympathy for Rodgers, describing him as one of his closest friends in the league. Those comments offer a glimpse of how difficult it has been for players to navigate the situation without getting pulled into the dispute.

McCarthy has maintained that the team is focused on Denver. He said on Wednesday that he was proud of how the players and coaches had kept their attention on the game despite the upheaval.

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Steelers president Art Rooney II also publicly backed the coach on Thursday, saying he had “100% confidence” in McCarthy and expected him to remain in Pittsburgh beyond this season. Rooney criticized Rodgers for what he called insubordination and said the organization could not accept ultimatums.

Former Steelers coach Tomlin, now an analyst for NBC, had a different reaction to the public fallout. He described feeling “general sadness” over the way the dispute unfolded and later called the situation a “dumpster fire,” while stressing that McCarthy’s ability to recover would depend on the relationships he has with his players.

Pittsburgh enters Friday at 6-4 and faces an 8-2 Denver team at Acrisure Stadium, with Rudolph taking over under center. The Steelers have lost their last two games, and the Broncos present a difficult test for a team still trying to settle its offense.

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Pittsburgh needs a win to get back on track. But with so much going on behind the scenes, the Steelers must put the drama aside and focus on Denver.