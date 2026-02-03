Steelers’ Lone Pro Bowler Ben Skowronek Eyes Next Career Move Away from NFL

Ben Skowronek has finally punched his ticket to the Pro Bowl Games in his fifth NFL season. But this honor comes at a perfect time, as Skowronek eyes bigger horizons beyond the gridiron. Flag football is exploding in popularity, especially with its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, drawing top talent from the NFL. He’s already hinting at dipping his toes into this fast-rising sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Flag football is growing, especially with the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles,” Skowronek said. “So, the Pro Bowl is a good way for NFL guys to get involved and be a part of the USA team coming up.”

This is a developing story; stay tuned!