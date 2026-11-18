DK Metcalf’s latest game against the Bengals fell short of expectations and has reopened the debate over his temperament. A former Steelers coach has weighed in on how the receiver handles games that turn difficult.

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Todd Haley said on Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan that he doesn’t like DK Metcalf’s Temperament: “If he runs one deep route and it’s an incompletion, he drops it or whatever, he taps his helmet, and he goes off. I never allowed that to happen. Antonio Brown, you had to about drag him off the field to get him off the field. And it just feels to me like DK’s looking for ways out at times. And that’s not a good sign. I just don’t like the temperament at all. I hate when receivers tap out.’” Blitzburgh posted the same on X.

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When Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf in 2025 and gave him a five-year, $150 million contract, the plan was a true number one receiver. However, Metcalf’s role may be shrinking as well. In Pittsburgh’s Week 10 loss to Cincinnati, Germie Bernard played 58 offensive snaps, or 95 percent, the most of any Steelers receiver. Metcalf was on the field for 50 snaps, or 82 percent.

Nine games into this season, that money is hard to justify, and the loss to Cincinnati did little to help his case.

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Metcalf did show up late. He caught two of his six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown, the most on the team, but it came after the game had already slipped away in a 38-18 defeat.

NBC Sports’ Mark Garcia summed up his day this way.

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“Metcalf was blanked through three quarters as the offense was held to a paltry 23 yards of total offense in the first 45 minutes of play. He salvaged his fantasy day with two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown on the team’s first possession of the final frame, tacking on a two-point conversion for good measure.

Even so, Metcalf has been one of fantasy’s bigger disappointments this season, with just 432 yards and two touchdowns through nine games played, while also catching under 50 percent of his targets. Even worse is the fact that he has only three receptions of 20 yards or more this season. Metcalf will remain a shaky FLEX ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Eagles.”

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Those 432 yards and two touchdowns leave him 45th on PFN’s Wide Receiver Impact Metric. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football found even tougher numbers. His 14.6% drop rate is the second-highest among 96 pass catchers, and his 35.7% success rate on targets ranks 93rd of 96. Metcalf has 70 targets in nine games and a 50% catch rate, the worst in the NFL.

The trouble goes back further than one game. He has cleared 100 yards only once all season, against the Browns. Before this game, his only touchdown came in Week 3 against the Bengals, when he had three catches on five targets for 31 yards.

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Coach Mike McCarthy saw it coming. Ahead of the Bengals game, he said, “We do need to catch the ball better, so we understand that,” according to Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney.

His temperament has been a topic before. Last December, Metcalf threw a punch at a fan at Ford Field during the Steelers’ game against the Lions, and the incident led to a suspension. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced on May 1 that he would not face criminal charges.

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The episode is in the past now, but it showed how quickly his frustration can spill over. With the Steelers struggling and his own production lagging, how he handles the pressure from here is the bigger question.