Steelers Make Big Aaron Rodgers Announcement on Saturday After $19.5M Payday

Prayers answered, doubters in the shadows, and a happy Mike Tomlin nodding with a knowing smile. Those “productive talks”? They finally bore fruit as Aaron Rodgers finally graced Steel City. While it means that Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson’s prospects take a backseat, Will Howard’s dream has come true with his idol finally joining the Steelers. And now that the wait is over, there’s big news coming out of Steel City, one after the other.

As per Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers has a number assigned in black and gold at last. Schefter shared a post on his IG with a picture of A-Rod rocking a No. 8. As Schefter wrote, “New Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will wear No. 8 this season.” And that’s not all that’s new. What was earlier believed to be a $10 million deal has ballooned. Aaron Rodgers is now set to make a sweet $19.5 million for his year of service to the Steelers.

