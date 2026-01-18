Steelers Make Brian Flores Decision Amid Search For Mike Tomlin’s Replacement – Report

A franchise that’s hired just three head coaches since 1969 has become an open market for the first time since 2007. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, stability isn’t just tradition, it’s their identity. But after Mike Tomlin’s resignation following 19 seasons and seven consecutive playoff losses, the black and gold are hunting for their fourth head coach in 57 years. That search has now led them to Brian Flores.

“Steelers will talk to former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and have a second in-person interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores this week as they search for Mike Tomlin’s replacement,” reported Gerry Dulac on X.

This isn’t just any interview, it’s a second in-person meeting, the kind that signals genuine interest. Flores has already transformed the Minnesota Vikings’ defense into a takeaway machine as their defensive coordinator. They have 31 turnovers this season (2nd best in the league). That, along with a previous stint in Steel City as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, has caught Pittsburgh’s attention.

The 44-year-old coach checks every box from traditional success metrics you could think of. Over two decades of NFL experience, time with championship-caliber teams during his New England Patriots tenure, and even a previous head coaching stint with the Miami Dolphins that ended messy but provided lessons. His Dolphins went 24-25 across three seasons and had back-to-back winning records in 2020 and 2021 before his dismissal. And his redemption arc in Minnesota has been undeniable.

What makes Flores even more intriguing is his Tomlin-like DNA: a defensive mind who builds culture along with schemes. This defensive identity has also marked the tenure of Tomlin’s predecessors Bill Cowher and Chuck Noll as well. It just fits. If they sign Brian Flores, they won’t just be replacing a coach, they’ll be preserving an identity forged over half a century. But if that doesn’t work, Mike McCarthy could also be the next best man for the job.

The Mike McCarthy wrinkle: a Rodgers reunion?

After a successful resurgence of their defense, Minnesota may not be inclined to part ways with Brian Flores. In that case, Mike McCarthy could make a strong case for himself. He’s a Pittsburgh native whose father was a firefighter in the city whose candidacy creates fascinating subplots beyond his Super Bowl pedigree with the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers have reportedly kept the door open for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 2026. The 42-year-old quarterback was visibly upset after Pittsburgh’s Wild Card loss, and when Mike Tomlin left, Rodgers’ future became uncertain as well. But if there is one coach who might convince him to run it back, it’s McCarthy, Rodgers’ longest tenured coach from their Green Bay days together.

McCarthy, 62, sat out 2025 after five years with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s hungry for another shot, and Pittsburgh offers something rare: organizational patience and a QB situation that, while complicated, carries MVP credentials from Rodgers’ Hall of Fame resume.

For McCarthy, the Steelers gig would also be a reunion with GM Omar Khan, having worked together during their time with the New Orleans Saints. Moreover, Pittsburgh’s next coach will inherit a team that made the playoffs, not starting from scratch.

What happens next depends on chemistry, vision, and whether the Steelers prioritize continuity or reinvention. Either way, Steel City’s coaching carousel is spinning faster than it has in decades.