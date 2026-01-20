Latest
Steelers Make Double Push for Ex-Ravens Star as Mike Tomlin Replacement Drive Gains Steam

By Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 20, 2026 | 6:57 AM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers are zeroing in on their next head coach hire after Mike Tomlin stepped down from the role after a historic 19-year run. With many candidates available, the Steelers are eyeing a former Baltimore Ravens star as a possible Tomlin replacement. This former Raven is none other than Anthony Weaver, the current defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

The Pittsburgh management has already had its first virtual with Weaver and is gearing up towards a second, in-person interview with the former Baltimore defensive end. NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the development on X.

“Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver is expected to have a second, in-person interview with the #Steelers for their HC position this week, source said,” Ian Rapoport reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

