Steelers Make Final Decision on Voiding DK Metcalf’s $45 Million After Aaron Rodgers’ Strong Message

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 28, 2025 | 1:52 PM EST

Steelers Make Final Decision on Voiding DK Metcalf’s $45 Million After Aaron Rodgers’ Strong Message

After DK Metcalf’s altercation with a Detroit Lions fan in Week 16, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers would hand him brutal punishment. The league made its call and suspended Metcalf for the last two games of the season. But the Steelers seem to have gone another way for their receiver.

“The Steelers declined to void DK Metcalf’s $45 million in guarantees after his altercation last week with a fan in Detroit resulted in a two-game suspension, per @Jay Glazer,” Yahoo Sports reports on X.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

