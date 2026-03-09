Steelers Make $4M Last-Minute Decision for Mike McCarthy’s Defense Ahead of Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh finalizes $4M defensive contract hours before free agency window.

Decision secures key secondary depth for Mike McCarthy’s defense.

Steelers address defensive stability following seventh straight playoff loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally taken a step to address an issue that would otherwise leave a massive gap in their defense. The gut-wrenching loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round marked their seventh consecutive playoff loss. So, to make sure it does not happen an eighth time, head coach Mike McCarthy has re-signed a cornerback who was about to hit free agency in a couple of days.

“The #Steelers and CB Asante Samuel Jr. have agreed to a 1-year deal to bring him back to Pittsburgh,” reported Ari Meirov on X. “He was set to be a FA later today.”

Asante Samuel Jr. re-signed with the Steelers for a one-year contract valued at $4 million. Although it has been less than six months since the cornerback came to the Steel City, the franchise is ready to put its faith in him for another year. The CB had played only six games. He finished the season with a 4-2 record, while adding 10 tackles, one interception, and a pass deflection.

Many believe it was a good move by the Steelers to give him a one-year contract. It is a low-risk and high-reward steal for the franchise, especially after considering his stats and contract valuation. If he fails to show consistency, the Steelers can part ways with him after the coming season when his contract expires.

It was also a chance for him to extend his stay in Pittsburgh after being on IR for so long. From 2021 to 2024, he represented the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered from chronic birth-related neck and shoulder issues. But in 2024, it became severe when he started suffering from “stinger” symptoms. He underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2025. The cornerback was cleared to return to the gridiron in early November 2025.

Currently, the second-round pick has fully recovered from the surgery and is ready to tackle the upcoming season. He showed signs of it when he made his first interception in two years when he intercepted Tua Tagovailoa’s pass in Week 15. The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins 28-15. After defense, Mike McCarthy could be looking to address the issue with the wide receiver corps.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the suitors for Wan’Dale Robinson

With Mike McCarthy at the wheel, he is eyeing the free agency and draft to address all the roster issues. The WR room is something that the franchise needs to address. Besides D.K. Metcalf, there seems to be no one with the X factor. Roman Wilson is also there as a close second, but not quite on Metcalf’s level. Moreover, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Calvin Austin, and Scotty Miller are headed to free agency. So, to deal with the problem, McCarthy could be looking at a certain New York Giants wide receiver whose rookie contract just expired.

Wan’Dale Robinson is one of the few individuals that the Steelers are keeping an eye on. The Giants drafted Robinson in 2022. Since then, he has been a star player in their offense. Last season, he added 1,014 receiving yards on 92 receptions and 4 touchdowns. It is an improvement from his 2023 stats of 63 receptions for 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the free agent will be on the move this offseason. Despite racking up 1000+ scrimmage yards, the Giants are less likely to offer him a contract, especially since he is expensive. He is set to cost around $17.6 million annually, which comes to about $70 million in a four-year contract. Steelers Wire’s Andrew Vasquez predicts the Black and Gold brigade could offer him a two-year contract worth $32 million.

However, the Steelers should sign him as early as possible. Mike Florio believes Robinson could go to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, is the wide receiver’s former head coach. With the official negotiating window now open, it remains to be seen what approach the Steelers take.