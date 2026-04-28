Steelers Make ‘Rare’ Contract Decision for Aaron Rodgers as QB Delays Final Call on Return

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been uncertain, but it seems the franchise has made the first move to avoid losing the player. Although the QB has been keeping in touch with head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan, there has been no definitive progress in his return. As a result, the franchise has made a certain contract decision for Rodgers, which is pretty rare in the NFL.

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“Sources: the Steelers placed the rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season, and the Steelers also now will have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team. As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp begins,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X.

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According to the tender, the Steelers will receive exclusive negotiating rights on Rodgers if he does not sign anywhere by July 22. While the player is allowed to sign with any team before that date, the Steelers have the right to refuse, which gives them freedom from losing what Mike Tomlin believes should be the number one QB.

Ronnie Hickman and LeGarrette Blount are other players who signed the right-of-refusal tender.

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His last contract with the Steelers saw him earn $13.65 million. But if he signs with them this year, it will increase to $15 million, due to the terms of the tender. While the Steelers have done their part in trying to keep Rodgers on the roster, they have also taken steps if he decides to retire.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Drew Allar in the 2026 NFL Draft

Due to the possibility of Aaron Rodgers retiring, the franchise has drafted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the NFL draft. He becomes the third quarterback that the Steelers have besides Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Despite suffering a season-ending broken left ankle in October 2025, Allar has shown that he is a top QB prospect.

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In 45 games (35 starts), he recorded 7,402 passing yards and 61 touchdowns with a 63% pass completion rate. Since he is a dual-threat QB, he also added 732 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 224 attempts. Beside him, McCarthy has also made Howard take the reps as QB1 at the voluntary camp. Howard was not able to find minutes on the team last season, but he has already expressed the desire to take up the starting spot if Rodgers does not return to the Steelers. It seems the Black and Gold are strengthening their quarterback room. If Rodgers returns, it will be great, but if he doesn’t, they have taken significant steps against it as well.