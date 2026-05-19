Steelers Make Two Big Offensive Moves Immediately After Announcing Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return answers one major question for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. But are the Steelers thinking beyond 2026, too? Their offseason moves certainly suggest that. For the first time since 1976, Pittsburgh used six of its first seven draft picks on offensive players, showing just how serious the franchise is about reshaping that side of the ball. But to ensure that Rodgers will lead an offense filled with seven fresh faces, the Steelers just locked down two of those players.

On Monday, the Steelers signed rookie running back/wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and wide receiver Germie Bernard to their rookie contracts.

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In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers traded up from No. 53 to No. 47 with the Indianapolis Colts to draft Bernard. The WR began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Washington and, in 2024, to Alabama. That journey gave Bernard experience in multiple offensive systems, which should help him transition quickly to the NFL.

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In over two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Bernard recorded 1,656 yards and 9 touchdowns on 114 receptions. He also built momentum with a strong 2025 campaign, recording 862 yards and 7 TDs on 64 catches. At 6’1” and 206 pounds, Bernard brings size, toughness, and versatility to line up both inside and outside.

In Pittsburgh, Bernard now joins DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in a revamped receiving group under new head coach Mike McCarthy. That trio gives Aaron Rodgers plenty of weapons to work with.

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Meanwhile, the Steelers selected Eli Heidenreich with the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round, and his versatility immediately stands out. During his collegiate career at Navy, Heidenreich contributed as both a receiver and runner. He recorded 1,994 yards and 16 TDs on 109 catches, along with 1,157 yards and seven TDs on the ground in 38 games.

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Although Heidenreich lined up mostly in the backfield in college, he profiles more as a slot receiver at the NFL level. Still, the Steelers will likely move him around the formation and use him creatively as a gadget player. That flexibility could make him a sneaky fit in McCarthy’s offense. During rookie minicamp, McCarthy already sounded encouraged by the rookie’s development.

“He’s picked it up, bright,” McCarthy noted. “Obviously, he has an excellent skill set, and you can see the quickness that just jumps off the field at you. He seemed very comfortable out there.”

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Heidenreich may not have a guaranteed spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster yet, but it will be surprising if the team leaves him out of the Week 1 squad. Both Heidenreich and Bernard signed four-year rookie deals. That leaves QB Drew Allar as the only Steelers draft pick yet to sign his contract, but he has participated in rookie minicamp and OTAs. Meanwhile, another Steelers QB put pen to paper to return for his second stint with the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers re-signs with the Steelers

For nearly five months, questions surrounded Pittsburgh’s starting QB job. Even though signs consistently pointed toward a reunion with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, the veteran QB still considered retirement earlier this offseason after playing his 21st NFL season. But last week, multiple reports revealed that Rodgers decided to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million. Then, on May 18, the Steelers officially announced the signing.

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Now officially back, the 42-year-old is the NFL’s oldest active QB heading into his 22nd season. But just minutes after the Steelers announced his signing, Rodgers joined his teammates on the practice field during OTAs, immediately showing his intent.

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“He’s [Rodgers] extremely focused and locked in,” Steelers QBs coach Tom Arth said. “He’s such a competitive player, but he has so much fun playing the game. And that’s what I really enjoy about Aaron. He loves playing this game. He plays the game like he’s still 10 years old running around in the backyard.”

The four-time MVP now returns to lead the Steelers’ offense after throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 TDs, and seven interceptions last season. He also helped the Steelers secure their first AFC North division title since 2020 despite battling a left wrist injury during the final stretch of the season

This season, Rodgers can stabilize the offense while younger QBs Will Howard and Drew Allar continue developing behind him. The Steelers also clearly believe Rodgers’ experience still gives them the best chance to compete in the postseason. And honestly, considering how aggressively Pittsburgh upgraded the offense around him, the franchise seems fully committed to making one more serious run with Rodgers under center.