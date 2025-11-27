Mason Rudolph Confirms Stance on Possibility of Aaron Rodgers Starting Over Him Against Bills

Essentials Inside The Story Mason Rudolph addresses where he stands as the Steelers sort out their Week 12 QB decision

Rudolph takes responsibility for the late penalty that flipped their Week 12 finish

His experience & production give Pittsburgh stability while the QB call hangs in the balance

The Steelers are heading into Week 12 with a mix of momentum, uncertainty, and a big decision about their quarterback looming. After a loss against the Bears, it’s clear this offense can still perform without Aaron Rodgers. However, whether Mason Rudolph will get another chance to start is still up in the air, and he’s well aware of that. The Bears are on standby, and the AFC North is as competitive as ever. Every choice counts now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What Rudolph does have is clarity about his role. He expects to prepare; even if he learns late in the week, he isn’t starting. “But also this is part of the job. I’m used to it. got experience stepping up, taking all the reps, taking none of the reps. So I’m just gonna do what I can to control the control,” he said.

The message is simple: he’ll stay ready while the team monitors Rodgers’ fractured left wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudolph delivered a strong performance against the Bengals, entering in the third quarter and leading two scoring drives to secure the win. His relief performance earned trust, but his opportunity hinges on Rodgers’ availability. However, in Week 12 against the Bears, they lost. Rudolph played 171 yards with one touchdown and had one interception.

If Rodgers can play, everything changes. If he can’t, Rudolph will take the reins of a division-leading team facing high stakes. His track record includes 4,925 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. The Steelers brought him on board with a two-year, $7.5M contract for moments just like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it’s a matter of timeline versus risk. Rodgers offers MVP-level performance, while Rudolph brings readiness. And if things go sideways, Will Howard is there as the emergency option.

Rudolph won’t campaign or complain. He’ll wait. He’ll prepare. Then, whoever starts Sunday, the Steelers can’t afford hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mason Rudolph takes the blame for the costly penalty

The moment looked like redemption. Mason Rudolph broke loose for 22 yards on 3rd-and-4, a season-defining escape that should have placed Pittsburgh at midfield with two minutes, three timeouts, and full control of the final drive. Instead, yellow flags on the turf halted the celebration and sent the Steelers spiraling into what became a three-point loss to the Bears.

Rudolph didn’t deflect. He owned it. The illegal formation penalty, he said, falls on him. “It’s my job as a quarterback to keep that straight,” he admitted, calling out miscommunication pre-snap as the root of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh initially lined up 4×1, then motioned Kenneth Gainwell across. Both he and Calvin Austin III shifted off alignment, leaving right tackle Troy Fautanu uncovered. With the play clock draining, Rudolph snapped anyway; the free run never counted.

The numbers tell the rest. A five-yard penalty erased the explosive scramble. Instead of marching with time and field position, the Steelers punted deep. Possession returned with 1:27 left, down three, backed to their own 20. They reached the Chicago 47 before turning it over on downs. The lost play hung over everything.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spread responsibility across the unit. He said they “own that as a collective.” And declining to pin fault solely on Rudolph. But former quarterbacks weren’t as gentle. Charlie Batch argued Rudolph must control the moment. This week, the quarterback agreed the snap was his call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lesson is simple and costly. Clear communication changes endings. A corrected formation might have meant overtime or a walk-off. Instead, it became a reminder of how thin the margins are and how quickly one signal can swing the outcome of a Sunday.

Check out Champ Bailey breaking down Sean Payton’s impact, the Broncos’ AFC chances, and what’s really driving Denver’s growth.