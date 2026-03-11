Steelers’ Maxx Crosby Trade Idea Could Face New Twist After Initial Revelation

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore originally agreed to trade two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby

The Ravens backed out after Crosby failed to clear the physical test

Crosby remains with the Raiders (for now)

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world when they traded All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027). Come Tuesday, reports revealed that the Ravens have backed out of the trade as Crosby’s lingering knee injury prevented him from being physically cleared. Meanwhile, in a now-deleted post, NFL Insider Josina Anderson took the chance to check if their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, would be interested in the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“NEW Tonight: Checked in to see if the #Steelers would be a potential landing spot for Maxx Crosby [after the Ravens just backed out of the trade], but a league source says they have “other needs.” However, it was emphasized there’s still great respect for the player and his career,” reported Josina Anderson in a now-deleted post.

Since the update was reported first and then deleted, the story could develop in the days ahead. The Steelers may or may not be interested in a trade.

Last season, the Steelers finished 29th in passing defense, allowing an average of 243.9 passing yards per game. So, many expected them to capitalize on the failed trade to improve this season. However, the now-deleted source revealed that they have “other needs” they are planning to address.

Moreover, they seem to be well-stocked at edge rusher with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and rising star Nick Herbig. Together, they combined for 24 sacks during the 2025 season.

If the Steelers had gone after Crosby, it would have taken a massive toll on their cap space. According to Spotrac, the franchise has about $18 million in cap space. On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders had over $100 million in cap space before they made some trade moves in the legal tampering period. Now, they are at $50 million.

Nonetheless, it does not deny the fact that Crosby is one of the best the league has to offer. Despite suffering from a knee issue, he had 10 sacks, one interception, and 45 combined tackles to his name. And, the Steelers have nothing but respect for him. But when it comes to that level of spending, they have a different plan. And star defensive end Cam Heyward is a part of that trajectory.

Cam Heyward signs a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Maxx Crosby saga has taken an unexpected turn, with the Ravens backing out, the Steelers, on the other hand, are slowly gathering all their key pieces to make sure they hold on to the AFC North title this season as well.

“SOURCES: The Steelers have added a year to DE Cam Heyward’s contract, creating nearly $5.5 million in cap space,” reported Gerry Dulac on X. “His new deal is worth $32.25 million over two years with the first year guaranteed.”

Based on the new contract, he will be a Steeler until the end of the 2027 season. Heyward will earn $32.25 million over the course of two years, with $16.24 million being guaranteed salary. For the Steelers, it was a case of killing two birds with one stone.

First, having him on the defense will boost morale. Since the Steelers drafted him in 2011, he has been one of the star players on defense. In 228 games, he recorded 92 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 64 pass deflections, and 477 solo tackles. Although 36, he added 3.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, and 38 solo tackles last season. It earned him a second-team All-Pro selection as well.

Secondly, his contract saves $5.5 million in cap space. Initially, he was to receive $12.95 million as a roster bonus. However, having added one extra year to his contract, it is spread over two years now.

With Maxx Crosby back in Las Vegas and Trey Hendrickson leaving the Cincinnati Bengals for a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens, the legal tampering period has added much more drama to the AFC North, something that’s usually reserved for the regular season.