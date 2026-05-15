Steelers May Be Forced Into ‘Handshake Deal’ With Aaron Rodgers As Insider Warns QB Could Bail Mid-Season

The longer Aaron Rodgers waits on the next phase of his career, the weirder the theories could get. Earlier this month, reports suggested that he was in the city and could be nearing a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers soon. However, while Rodgers did make that trip, he reportedly never visited the team’s facility. Now, the situation has reached a point where at least one NFL insider is warning the team about a scenario they desperately hope to avoid.

“What if the conversations aren’t about what’s actually going to be in the contract?” Mike Florio said while discussing the factors holding Rodgers back from signing with the Steelers. “What if he’s trying to get a handshake deal that if it isn’t working, you’ll release me before the trade deadline so I’ll be a free agent? Because if you release him after the trade deadline, he’s got to go through waivers, and all it takes is one team to screw up whatever path he wants.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This speculation came after Simms wondered if the Steelers would want to push the younger talents out first and bench Rodgers for the later games in Weeks 9-14. But Florio believed Rodgers to be a name whom Drew Allar and Will Howard can’t replace. According to him, the only way the younger QBs can come forward is when Rodgers taps out in the late games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fear of a mid-season benching leads to a complex, unwritten contract demand. Florio theorized that the hold-up isn’t about guaranteed money but rather an escape route. The NFL waiver wire rules dictate that players released after the trade deadline must pass through waivers, meaning they can be claimed by any franchise. If the Steelers release him before that deadline, he can avoid the waivers and immediately become a free agent.

Putting herself in Rodgers’ shoes, Florio speculated, “What if part of his request, and this is all unenforceable, but what if he wants to have an assurance? And maybe the dance is to get the Steelers to offer it like, ‘Hey, you guys took away my ability to sit and wait, and now what if we stink this year?’ What if we’re not any good? I don’t want my final year to go like that…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

But how did the Steelers take away Rodgers’ ability to sit and wait? As per the UFA tender placed on April 28, 2026, Rodgers will receive a 10% increment if he stays with the Steelers. That amounts to somewhere around $15M. But if he plans to move to a different franchise, he can do so before a deadline of July 22, 2026. And once the date passes, he’ll remain exclusive to the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what’s Rodgers waiting for? Why hasn’t he decided on anything yet? Well, these questions led to another speculation from the analysts. He might be waiting to see the official 2026 NFL schedule before fully committing to the Steel City. If the Steelers face a brutal gauntlet of elite opponents right out of the gate, they might determine the situation is simply too risky. And that’s understandable considering it might be his last gig as an NFL professional.

But in the 2025 season, Rodgers did just enough to propel the Steelers into the postseason. And all he did was protect the ball. Yet, he remains the best starter for the team. So, why is he taking so much time?

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL executive weighs in on the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers standoff

By putting up a UFA tender on Rodgers, the Steelers tried to play it safe. After all, if he decides to move away, the team will get a complimentary draft pick. But it’s the 42-year-old QB who holds the heavier end of the lever. And an NFL executive relayed the same in a conversation with Yahoo Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need him more than he needs them,” the executive said. “But I would say if he truly wants to play and win, the leverage is neutral. He can go to Arizona, but they don’t have the same chance to win. If it’s purely money, then he would have a bit more leverage.”

Meanwhile, another anonymous executive stated, “It’s a standoff where they are both right. He has no other options, so why not just accept what he made last year? They have no other starting options, realistically, right now, so he has some leverage. The real question is, What makes them both feel good, and is there a path forward?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like the Rodgers-Steelers debate is revolving around securing a legacy. And Rodgers’ allure certainly overpowers the rest of the QB room—Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar. While Rudolph is a trusted veteran, Howard and Allar are yet to prove themselves as NFL professionals. On top of that, the Steelers seem to have a structure that can help Rodgers cement his legacy.

Ultimately, both sides must realize that their best chance at success in 2026 relies entirely on the other. With time ticking by, they must come to a decision soon enough.