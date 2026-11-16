Messages Pour In From Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy & Others After Steelers Star’s Devastating Injury Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night took a harder turn late in the first half. Steelers guard Mason McCormick was carted off with a serious leg injury, and the response from around the team has been immediate. Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy, and others have publicly backed a lineman who is clearly valued in Pittsburgh’s locker room.

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“Steelers offensive linemen are crushed after seeing what happened to Mason McCormick. Troy Fautanu said he was sick to his stomach after witnessing the injury,” reporter Ray Fittipaldo posted on X.

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Here is how it happened. With 1:40 left in the second quarter, and the Steelers on a 3rd-and-eight at the Bengals’ 18-yard line, Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen drove McCormick backward and into Rodgers for a sack. McCormick stayed on the turf with an apparent ankle dislocation, and Rodgers quickly waved over the medical staff.

Trainers put an air cast on his leg before he was carted off. His teammates were around him, and every Pittsburgh player came over to send him off. Soon after, the team ruled him out with an ankle injury, and Spencer Anderson took his place at left guard.

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It is easy to see why the moment hit so hard. McCormick came into the league as a fourth-round pick, and he moved into the lineup at right guard in Week 5 of his rookie season. Since then, he has made 39 starts and has not missed a game as a starter.

This offseason, he shifted to the left side along with tackle Troy Fautanu and he has become one of the leaders of the offense.

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The numbers support that. PFF gave him a 76.1 overall grade this season, which ranked 14th among 75 qualified guards, and he has played 533 snaps. His run-blocking grade of 77.3 ranked 10th at his position. He did allow four sacks and three hits, but he has still been a steady and important piece of the line.

As for how serious the injury is, it looks bad, but Mike McCarthy could not share specifics. He kept his answer short.

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“Yeah, I mean, Mason McCormick. Just the love for him is very evident, and it continues in the training room right now. We will speak on that when the time is right.”

McCarthy was not the only one who spoke about it. Rodgers also chimed in.

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“Yeah, it’s hard. I just saw him in the training room, so. It’s a tough injury,” Rodgers said.

Fautanu, who made the move to the left side with McCormick, explained how it felt for the guys around him.

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“Made a lot of us sick to our stomachs,” said Fautanu. “I mean, seeing stuff like that, I had never seen anything like that before. But obviously, prayers up for Mason, just making sure we’re checking on the person, not really the player right now.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was just as direct about what McCormick means to the group.

“It’s a really big loss. He’s the heart and soul of the frickin O-Line. He shows every single day, competes and battles… it sucks,” he said, via Nick Farabaugh’s X post.

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Bob Pompeani also posted on X.

“Hate to see this. Mason McCormick, who has been so good and reliable, had to carted off the field. Hope he is ok. Does not look good,” Pompeani wrote.

In the end, the result of the game matters less than what comes next for McCormick. Pittsburgh is still waiting for a full update, and for now the way his teammates and coaches have responded says plenty about how much he means to this team.