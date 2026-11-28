2026 has been an up-and-down year for former Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III. He signed with the New York Giants to begin a new chapter in his career, but was sidelined for the season with a nasty injury. However, November had a blessing in store for him: his baby daughter, Airabella.
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Austin shared an emotional post on Instagram reflecting upon the time.
“This year forced me to face myself. I was broken,” he wrote. “God allowed me to see my true self and realize I needed to walk with Him, not just say it. Through injury, loss, and tears, I started to recognize God’s calling for my life and the man I’m supposed to be. This injury wasn’t in my plans. What it gave me, though, was time with you, [Airabella]. You’ve changed me in ways you don’t even know yet.
“Shoutout to wifey for being a warrior. She has shown me the strength and beautiful nature God placed in women, and the sacred ability to create life. You’re already such an amazing mom, and im so excited for this next chapter with you. … I can’t wait to get back on that field for you, Air 🤞🏾”
According to his own post, he and his wife welcomed their daughter, Airabella Bea, on November 25, 2026.
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Austin was with the Steelers for four years after the team drafted him in 2022. He did not play in his rookie season due to an injury. In the following three years, Austin recorded 84 passes for 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns. His best year came in 2024, when he finished with 36 catches, 548 yards, and 4 touchdowns.
His stint with the Steelers came to an end after the 2025 season. In March this year, he signed with the New York Giants on a one-year contract, which is worth $4.5 million. Then in August, he tore his ACL, which ended his season and put him on injured reserve.
Through all of it, Austin has kept his personal life under wraps. His Instagram has nothing about his wife, which made this announcement feel special. Once he shared it, players from around the league filled his comments with warm wishes.
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was among the many to respond, treating it as a milestone for the whole family.
“Congrats family ❤️❤️,” he commented.
Former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster followed with a short note.
“Congrats brother,” Smith-Schuster wrote.
NFL insider and sports media personality Jordan Schultz joined in too.
“Blessings brotha! 🩷🙏,” he wrote.
Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen added another congratulatory message.
” Proud of ya dawg congrats 🤞🏽,” Queen commented. Their comments reflect the close bond that comes from sharing a locker room.
Chicago Bears and former Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller also sent his congratulations to the new father. “Congrats pops ❤️,” he commented.
Plenty of other NFL players chimed in as well, and the whole thread felt like a league celebrating one of its own.