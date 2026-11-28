2026 has been an up-and-down year for former Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III. He signed with the New York Giants to begin a new chapter in his career, but was sidelined for the season with a nasty injury. However, November had a blessing in store for him: his baby daughter, Airabella.

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Austin shared an emotional post on Instagram reflecting upon the time.

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“This year forced me to face myself. I was broken,” he wrote. “God allowed me to see my true self and realize I needed to walk with Him, not just say it. Through injury, loss, and tears, I started to recognize God’s calling for my life and the man I’m supposed to be. This injury wasn’t in my plans. What it gave me, though, was time with you, [Airabella]. You’ve changed me in ways you don’t even know yet.

“Shoutout to wifey for being a warrior. She has shown me the strength and beautiful nature God placed in women, and the sacred ability to create life. You’re already such an amazing mom, and im so excited for this next chapter with you. … I can’t wait to get back on that field for you, Air 🤞🏾”

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According to his own post, he and his wife welcomed their daughter, Airabella Bea, on November 25, 2026.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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Austin was with the Steelers for four years after the team drafted him in 2022. He did not play in his rookie season due to an injury. In the following three years, Austin recorded 84 passes for 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns. His best year came in 2024, when he finished with 36 catches, 548 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

His stint with the Steelers came to an end after the 2025 season. In March this year, he signed with the New York Giants on a one-year contract, which is worth $4.5 million. Then in August, he tore his ACL, which ended his season and put him on injured reserve.

Through all of it, Austin has kept his personal life under wraps. His Instagram has nothing about his wife, which made this announcement feel special. Once he shared it, players from around the league filled his comments with warm wishes.

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Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was among the many to respond, treating it as a milestone for the whole family.

“Congrats family ❤️❤️,” he commented.

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Former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster followed with a short note.

“Congrats brother,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

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NFL insider and sports media personality Jordan Schultz joined in too.

“Blessings brotha! 🩷🙏,” he wrote.

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen added another congratulatory message.

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” Proud of ya dawg congrats 🤞🏽,” Queen commented. Their comments reflect the close bond that comes from sharing a locker room.

Chicago Bears and former Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller also sent his congratulations to the new father. “Congrats pops ❤️,” he commented.

Plenty of other NFL players chimed in as well, and the whole thread felt like a league celebrating one of its own.