Michael Pittman Jr. Ready to Move On Without Aaron Rodgers as WR Puts Faith in Steelers’ QB Room

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Pittman Jr. signs a massive extension following his Steelers trade.

With Aaron Rodgers unsigned, Pittman fully backs the Steelers' QB room.

The WR embraces an expanded role alongside the team's top receiving threat.

In six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. played under ten different quarterbacks. He outlasted the Carson Wentz experiment, the Matt Ryan collapse, Anthony Richardson’s injury cycles and even watched Philip Rivers make an improbable comeback at 43. Pittman has seen the quarterback carousel from every angle, and he’s still standing.

So when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for him, and the question immediately became about veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittman’s answer was unshakeable. He’s ready to play for whoever’s under center.

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“Whenever you get a chance to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback, you always take that,” Michael Pittman said in his introductory presser. “I knew Aaron previous to that. I haven’t reached out to him yet, and I know he is still thinking about it, but we also have two really good quarterbacks here in Mason [Rudolph] and Will [Howard]. Whatever ends up turning out, I think we will have a really good plan offensively, and we will make the most out of it.”

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Pittsburgh acquired Pittman in a trade that sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to Indianapolis, with the Steelers also getting a seventh-round pick in return. The trade came after the Colts secured a long-term extension for Alec Pierce, making Pittman expendable despite his production. Pittsburgh then locked him in with a new three-year, $59 million extension.

As for the quarterback question, Aaron Rodgers is still unsigned. He led the Steelers to the AFC North title last season with a 10-7 record and threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven picks across 16 regular-season games. He has spoken with head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan, but no contract offer is on the table yet.

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“There hasn’t been any deadline set on me,” Rodgers said on March 4 on the Pat McAfee Show. “There hasn’t been any contract floated in front of me. … interested in what the conversations will be, but there hasn’t been any progression when it comes to that.”

Last season, Rodgers waited until June to finally ink his one-year deal with the Steelers. Now, it looks like that same cycle could repeat itself. Mason Rudolph and second-year QB Will Howard are the in-house fallback options if Rodgers decides not to return. Rudolph appeared in 5 games last season as the backup and lost the only game he started. Meanwhile, Howard, having spent his rookie season on the bench, is entering his first full season as a legitimate starter candidate.

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But Michael Pittman isn’t worried. Whether he lines up with a veteran quarterback or the two backups waiting to prove themselves, his route follows that of the head coach. McCarthy had already noted that he’s preparing schemes around both Rodgers and the backups. Pittman’s versatility could be the key that unlocks it all.

What Michael Pittman Jr. brings to Steel City

Over six seasons with the Colts, Pittman totaled 485 receptions for 5,254 yards, a durable production baseline. In his final year alone, he posted 80 catches for 784 yards and a career-best 7 touchdowns on 111 targets. And he did all this on an 8-9 team cycling through signal-callers.

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Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, DK Metcalf closed 2025 with 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. Productive numbers, but well below his physical ceiling. And no other Steelers receiver eclipsed 31 catches all season.

That gap at WR2 cost Pittsburgh in tight games, and opposing defenses knew exactly where to focus. Pittman fills that voice directly. At 6-foot-4, he wins at the catch point and works the routes with precision. That gives a quarterback a reliable second option whenever Metcalf commands extra coverage.

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Mike McCarthy has already been in talks with Pittman to figure out his best fit in Steel City. The head coach, in turn, has promised an expanded role for him. But he’s keeping those cards to himself for now.

“That has to be classified. It’s between me and him,” Pittman said. “But it just got me fired up. I feel like Pittsburgh is my style of football – tough, smash-mouth, gritty – and I think that I fit perfectly here.”

Now, if Aaron Rodgers signs, Michael Pittman Jr.’s route-running gives him a precise outlet. If Howard or Rudolph are taking snaps come September, Pittman’s experience and reliability become the anchor. Either way, Pittman is ready to rise as a reliable WR2 for the season.