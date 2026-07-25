Mike McCarthy Already Hit With Hot Seat Warning Before Coaching a Single Steelers Game

Mike McCarthy is not a new face in the NFL community. He has been in the league for 24 years, donning various roles, of which he has served 18 seasons as the head coach for the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and now will be making his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, before the season could even begin, McCarthy is believed to be in a “hot seat”/intense pressure.

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RotoWire recently assessed the job security and hot-seat status of NFL coaches for the 2026 season using their Coach Pressure Index. This index uses a 100-point composite ranking that evaluates the job security and pressure faced by all 32 NFL head coaches entering the season. The ranking is based on five weighted factors: Job Security Risk (30 points), Win-Now Mandate (20 points), QB Situation Volatility (20 points), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 points), and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 points). A higher score indicates greater pressure on a coach.

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Mike McCarthy stood at the third position on the list with a score of 72 after the New York Jets’ Aaron Glenn (78) and the Indianapolis Colts’ Shane Steichen (74), while the Baltimore Ravens’ HC Jesse Minter was at the 4th place with a score of 71.

“A pair of first-year coaches inheriting proud, veteran-run programs — the Steelers’ Mike McCarthy (72) and the Ravens’ Jesse Minter (71),” as reported by RotoWire. “Both stepped into openings created by the offseason’s headline story: two of the league’s longest-tenured coaches are gone from Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and their successors carry the full weight of that succession burden from day one.”

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Mike McCarthy took over the reins after the departure of Mike Tomlin earlier this year. The latter coached the Steelers for 19 seasons, compiling a regular-season record of 193–114–2. He ended his tenure without a single losing season.

For McCarthy to replace Tomlin, it is going to be an uphill task from the get-go. He will be expected to deliver big results in his very first season, but will that impact his job at the Steelers? Maybe, if anything catastrophic happens. And maybe not, considering the franchise’s history.

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In a league where owners tend to fire coaches after a single bad season (Jerod Mayo after the 2024 season by the Patriots), it is a possibility. But the Steelers operate under a completely different philosophy. From 1969 through 2026, Pittsburgh employed exactly four head coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin, and Mike McCarthy. On top of that, each coach stayed with the franchise for at least 15 seasons and won at least one Super Bowl with the franchise.

So, it would be very un-Steelers-like if they would fire McCarthy after the 2026 season. But if they do, surely the season must turn into a disaster for the franchise. However, considering McCarthy’s reputation as the head coach with a record of 185–123–2, it seems very unlikely to happen.

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McCarthy started his journey as a head coach with the Green Bay Packers in 2006. And five seasons later, he won his first Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLV) with the same franchise. Notably, Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback when McCarthy won the Lombardi Trophy with the Packers. And now, in his debut season as head coach with the Steelers, Rodgers will lead the team’s offense.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers carry an experienced unit featuring QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, WR Michael Pittman Jr., DT Cam Heyward, and EDGE Rusher T.J. Watt. Former Steelers Super Bowl champion Willie Colon even regarded the squad as the most “talented” bunch.

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“This, collectively, might be the most talented group, this year, the Steelers have had in a long time,” said Colon on The Jim Rome Show. “Maybe since when Todd Haley was the OC there, or when BA was there, Bruce Arians.”

But how their performance under McCarthy will translate on the gridiron remains to be seen.

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As things stand, McCarthy, alongside his coordinators Brian Angelichio (offensive) and Patrick Graham (defensive), has implemented new routines and schemes for their respective units this offseason. Unlike Tomlin’s run-heavy, defensive-minded approach, McCarthy has implemented a quarterback-centric scheme and has been directly coaching the signal-callers instead of relying strictly on coordinators.

So, amid the concerns about McCarthy having a hot seat, is he building a squad that could dominate the 2026 season? What do you think?