Mike McCarthy at Risk of Losing 15 Players As Aaron Rodgers Keeps Steelers Waiting in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers have 15 unsigned free agents.

That includes Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran needs to make a decision about returning for another season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t go on a spending spree this offseason, but they didn’t sit still either. With a few calculated moves, they quietly turned a once-questionable secondary into a strength and reinforced the interior defensive line into a clear area of power. And they’re not done yet. More help could be on the way in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, beneath that progress lies a lingering challenge: when the 2025 season ended, 23 players were set to hit unrestricted free agency.

That number has come down since, but even now, it remains high. They have 15 unsigned free agents, including a veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who is taking his own sweet time to make a decision about his return.

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“Steelers own unsigned free free agents QB Aaron Rodgers, S Chuck Clark, S Kyle Dugger, DL Daniel Ekuale, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, DL Dean Lowry, WR Scotty Miller, TE Donald Parham, OL Andrus Peat, S Jabrill Peppers, OL Max Scharping, QB Skylar Thompson, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OLB Jeremiah Moon, DL Jacob Slade,” Steelers Depot posted on X.

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Since March 9, unrestricted free agents have started negotiating and agreeing to terms with new teams. They are also the only group of players factored into the compensatory draft pick formula. Here’s the thing: going into 2026, Pittsburgh had several veteran names and mid-tier contributors who were supposed to enter free agency. In total, 23 players became unrestricted free agents when the window opened. The Steelers have re-signed some of their free agents to short-term deals to provide stability to the roster.

They are bringing back Jack Driscoll, Esezi Otomewo, and Asante Samuel Jr. to one-year deals. They are also signing Cole Holcomb to a two-year deal. However, the Steelers have already lost some players to free agency, including Kenny Gainwell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Isaac Seumalo to the Arizona Cardinals, James Pierre to the Minnesota Vikings, Calvin Austin III to the New York Giants, and Miles Killebrew to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Of course, the future of 15 other free agents is still up in the air. Financially, the Steelers are in a good position with $30 million in cap space. However, if they fail to resign some key free agents, they would have to find replacements in the draft and possibly free agency, which would add to the complexity. That is where Rodgers’ decision comes into play.

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The average value of his contract is expected to be $10 million, and his status directly affects the Steelers’ roster building. Until head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan have a clearer picture of the most important position in football, they cannot think about the offseason or draft strategy.

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Additionally, Pittsburgh chose to stay put at quarterback during the initial wave of free agency, even with names like Malik Willis, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, and Tua Tagovailoa all available as potential starting options. But while the Steelers are waiting for Rodgers’ decision, others are not. Hall of Famer Cris Carter has already given his opinion, and it is quite strong.

Hall of Famer Cris Carter Slams Rodgers for Steelers QB Limbo

As the Steelers are once again stuck in a waiting game with Aaron Rodgers, dealing with constant rumors but no clear decision, much like last year’s situation that dragged into June. NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter weighed in on Rodgers dragging out his decision.

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“The drama. That’s why it’s hard for him to retire.” Cris Carter said on the Fully Loaded podcast, “We’ll see if he disappears off into the sunset like he said he was.”

Carter emphasized that Rodgers loves the drama that comes with delaying his decision. He also took a subtle shot at Rodgers’ past comments about stepping away from the spotlight once he retires.

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“When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show last year. “You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV, and I’m not gonna be out and about.”

Right now, though, the lack of a decision is making things difficult for Pittsburgh. In 2025, Rodgers still looked like a solid quarterback. He finished with over 3,300 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 44.4 QBR. With retirement talk growing louder, those numbers show why the Steelers would still want him back.

At the same time, the team is surrounded by quarterback speculation. What happens if Rodgers retires? Do they turn to Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, or bring in a veteran option?

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All of these questions would be answered if Rodgers simply made a decision, allowing the Steelers to move forward and focus on building their roster in the draft.