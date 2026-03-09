Mike McCarthy at Risk of Losing Top Steelers CB Amid Heavy Interest in Free Agency – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The Pittsburgh Steelers could face a serious battle to retain rising cornerback

The CB's impressive season has suddenly boosted his value across the league

Which teams are interested in the veteran cornerback?

The Pittsburgh Steelers may face tough competition to keep one of their reliable defensive players this offseason. Cornerback James Pierre will become a free agent when the window opens on March 9. But reports suggest that multiple teams are keeping an eye on him, which could make it tough for Mike McCarthy’s team to retain him. The only advantage the Steelers have in this situation is their comfortable cap space.

“NEW: I’m told ‘8 to 9’ teams are currently expected to have preliminary interest in impending free agent Pittsburgh #Steelers CB James Pierre, per source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on X. “Corner is a big need in the upcoming market.”

According to Anderson, Pierre is expected to have a robust market, with nearly ten teams as potential suitors. The situation isn’t surprising, as analysts have identified cornerback as a major need for several teams in their mock drafts. Teams on the list targeting Pierre might be the Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Packers, Titans, Chiefs, among others.

Moreover, Pierre is coming off a second-best season after his breakout year in 2021. He made five starts across fourteen games this past season, posting 30 tackles, 11 passes defended, and one interception. While these stats don’t make him an elite player, they are still commendable for someone who transitioned to a defensive role from special teams.

On just 235 coverage snaps last season, James Pierre turned in one of the more impressive performances by a cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks completed only 42.9 percent of their throws when targeting him, and he allowed a passer rating of just 41.4. Those are elite numbers by any measure. The analytics backed it up, too.

Pro Football Focus gave Pierre an outstanding 86.8 overall grade, ranking him second among 114 cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Pro Football Network handed him a massive 91.6 CB Impact grade, one of the highest marks of the entire season, thus making him a top CB available in the market. Pair him with Joey Porter Jr., and the result was one of the NFL’s toughest defensive back duos.

After joining the Steelers in 2020, Pierre has spent most of his years on special teams. It was only last year that he stepped into a much larger role. He proved he could hold his own at cornerback, lining up opposite Joey Porter Jr. Now, with the free agency negotiation window beginning Monday, Pierre is eyeing a tempting offer. Right now, Spotrac estimates his market value at a one-year, $1.9 million deal. With top-tier cornerbacks such as Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. setting a high benchmark for the position, it is possible Pierre could command a similar, albeit smaller, deal.

Of course, Pierre won’t likely break the bank. But his talent and recent performance should earn him a contract that’s above the veteran minimum. Despite outside interest, PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh thinks Pierre is the most likely free agent that Pittsburgh would like to bring back. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Farabaugh said the cornerback fits well with the defensive approach preferred by coordinator Patrick Graham.

Currently, the cornerback room of Mike McCarthy’s team comprises Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice, Dante Kent, and Jalen Ramsey, who even served as safety late in the season. That depth situation could make retaining Pierre an important priority for the defense. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, which could be one of the potential suitors, face a similar lack of depth at cornerback. Here’s a look at how Pierre could fit into their system.

Kansas City could go after Mike McCarthy’s cornerback

Much like the Steelers, Andy Reid’s team has young cornerback talent such as Nohl Williams. Still, handing out contract extensions to young players always comes with risks. And that’s why securing veterans in free agency becomes crucial for the Chiefs. Landing James Pierre could offer the support they need behind the young players.

Over the past season, Mike McCarthy’s team has repeatedly brought back the corner on short-term deals. But his sterling 2025 season could completely change the nature of his contract. With a projected $24.88 million in cap space, money won’t likely be an issue for the Chiefs to onboard Pierre. The big question is: Where could he fit into the group?

Currently, the team has a handful of options who could start at outside cornerback in the upcoming 2026 season. Nohl Williams and veteran Kristian Fulton may face off for a bigger role. If these two handle the outside positions, a new player could remain in the slot role. McDuffie could have taken that position, but the team recently shipped him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, with the expectation of losing Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, and Joshua Williams in free agency, depth will take a hit. The group’s future now depends on whether the team will retain Watson. That uncertainty leaves room for Pierre’s entry. He could join them as an experienced rotational player who has played on the outside.

Imago September 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson 35 is introduced before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_385 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

While Kansas has some flexibility, it needs money for the upcoming draft. So, Pierre could be an affordable and talented option. If Pittsburgh cannot secure him before the market opens, Pierre could be part of teams such as Kansas City seeking cornerback depth.