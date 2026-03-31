Mike McCarthy Bites His Tongue After NFL’s Gag Order on All 32 Teams as Roger Goodell Eyes Replacement Refs

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy treads carefully as tensions rise

The shadow of the Fail Mary still lingers

Roger Goodell might be weighing drastic options

The current collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLRA is scheduled to expire in May 2026, and negotiations have stalled. The NFL is contemplating replacing referees. In all this, those on the sidelines are being carefully controlled, and this includes Mike McCarthy, who made sure not to say anything controversial.

“I think technology would take care of that today,” Mike McCarthy spoke on the Pat McAfee Show, via NFL insider Ari Meirov. “You know, I’m being an optimist. Because I can’t say that. I can’t go back.”

Clearly, Mike McCarthy avoided speaking about the “Fail Mary,” the controversial, misjudged reception tied to the replacement officials during a 2012 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. However, earlier in 2015, the same coach took a jab at the play.

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“I will just say this: At least our guy really caught the ball in this one,” Mike McCarthy said with a small smirk. “You can quote that. I’ve been on the wrong side of it. It’s been so long I can’t remember being on the right side of (one). Never to win the game. Maybe halftime.”

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McCarthy, of course, ended up on the losing side due to that incorrect decision. In the last seconds of the game, when the Packers were winning 12-7, things suddenly shifted. While a Packers player seemed to have come up with an interception, the replacement officials made a shocking decision by calling it a touchdown for the Seahawks.

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The play is now referred to as the ‘Fail Mary,’ and that decision by the replacement officials is considered a major blunder.

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The NFL later admitted that the touchdown should not have been made by the Seahawks. The reason is that a Seattle player had illegally pushed a defender just before the catch. Amid the backlash faced by the NFL for replacing the officials, the original refs were called back on the field within 48 hours.

Roger Goodell & Co. has issued a “gag order” memo to all the NFL teams, preventing them from commenting publicly on the current labor dispute with the NFL Referees Association, including contract negotiations and the potential use of replacement officials for the 2026 season.

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This means that coaches, front office staff, and other team members are not allowed to publicly comment on the situation, as the NFL is trying to control the story before preparing for the possibility of it happening.

Considering all of these factors, it looks like McCarthy is being very careful with his words, especially since he has been a victim of the infamous “Fail Mary” in the past.

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But is the NFL seriously considering bringing back the replacement officials?

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Roger Goodell considers replacement referees

As the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association is set to expire, there does not seem to be a solution in sight between the two sides.

Even though talks have been ongoing since the summer of 2024, there are still huge differences between the two sides, mainly on issues of pay and performance.

Reportedly, the NFL has offered a six-year contract that will feature yearly pay raises of 6.45%, but the referees’ union wants a much better deal.

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In 2025, NFL officials made on average $385,000 per year but lacked employer-paid healthcare benefits and full-time employment, unlike MLB and NBA officials. Even though the NFL generates billions of dollars in revenue each year, referees’ pay remains a major concern.

Amid the ongoing labor dispute, the NFL is reportedly preparing to bring in replacement referees this spring.

The league is expected to recruit around 150 to 180 officials from various levels of college football.

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“With no progress being made with the current referees, there is a belief that the NFL is likely to soon hire 150 to 180 officials from DI, DII, and DIII colleges as replacement refs to prepare for the upcoming season,” Ari Meirov posted on X.

Looking to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen during the 2012 season, Roger Goodell and his office have already begun scouting backup officials.

At this point, it is impossible to say exactly how the upcoming season will play out. But one thing is for sure: If the replacement officials take to the field, the criticism will come from all angles.