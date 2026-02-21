Mike McCarthy Breaks Silence on Aaron Rodgers Talks as Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Options Open

January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The Steelers chose to replace their head coach of 19 years with the same person who won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, and yet, there’s been no confirmation of the duo reuniting. A lot is now contingent on Rodgers’ future, and the new HC has finally cleared his stance on the matter when asked about the QB’s future moving forward.

“I think it’s like all your experiences in life, they’re assets,” McCarthy said, emphasizing that communication has been solid between both sides. “We’ll see what the future holds, but we’re definitely preparing for both scenarios.”

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

It would be safe to assume that neither McCarthy nor Rodgers has come to a decision yet. McCarthy’s candor about preparing for ‘both scenarios’ is a clear signal that the team has no firm answer from Rodgers yet. The former Packers coach hinted that Rodgers had yet to communicate his interest in continuing.

“He’s going through his normal offseason routine,” McCarthy revealed about the quarterback.

A lot of fans expected a reunion to be on the cards after McCarthy’s appointment, but the duo didn’t just win a Super Bowl together in 2011. Their relationship deteriorated a few years later, with the former coach exiting in 2018.

The wait might not be too long, though, since Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo claimed that we could get an answer on Aaron Rodgers returning to the Steelers as soon as next week, maybe during the NFL scouting combine. If not, the decision should come “shortly thereafter.”

Regardless, while McCarthy has not hinted at anything yet, CBS Sports insider Aditi Kinkhabwala believes that Aaron Rodgers’ return might not be too likely.

“I’m already on the record telling you, having spoken to people who were around him, who have been around him, most everyone that I’ve spoken to who has been around him feels that the chance that he comes back to play is minuscule,” Kinkhabwala said to 93.7 The Fan.

It’s encouraging that the head coach is preparing for every possible outcome. Be that as it may, what would be the Steelers’ plan of action if they are forced to replace their veteran quarterback?

Mike McCarthy is considering all avenues

In an offensively uneven year for Aaron Rodgers, the 20-year veteran threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 7 picks. Taking into account that the front office failed to provide a consistent receiver, with no WR crossing the 1,000-yard mark, these numbers stood out for the veteran who entered the league as the oldest QB in 2025.

Rodgers not returning would make quite a task for Mike McCarthy and the front office. Fortunately, the head coach is curating variables to pave the way for any quarterback who starts at center next year, whether it’s Rodgers or a first-year QB.

“When you put together a playbook, the part about building an offensive system to make the quarterback successful, that’ll never change,” McCarthy said. “I’m not naive to the fact that we could be playing with a first-year starter as opposed to a 20-plus-year starter.”

The head coach talked about an example from that morning, when the HC designed a play-action that could be adjusted based on who takes the snap under center.

“We had one this morning on a play-action play, and I said, if Aaron’s here, we’ll run it this way. If it’s Will (Howard) and the young guys, I said, we’ll run it another way. Those are the kind of conversations you have, and it’s all about having a plan.”

‘Of course, next season’s quarterback might not be Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, or even Rodgers, for that matter, if the front office chooses differently. The franchise could turn its attention to a high-ceiling draft prospect or a veteran in free agency if Rodgers is not working out.

McCarthy is doing his best to facilitate quick adaptation, but a lot seemingly depends on the NFL Combine approaching and the offseason coming to an end, bringing answers with it.