Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s rough patch eventually led to Rodgers being benched and cut ahead of the Broncos game. Now, McCarthy has revealed the reason behind the entire situation.

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“There was an ultimatum made, clearly outside of his job description,” Mike McCarthy said during a press conference before the Broncos game. “And so it was my decision to bench him. Once again, I’m not going to get into all those specifics. I know you have to ask some questions, but those conversations are better served. They were private conversations.”

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This statement came after McCarthy and the Steelers decided to make a change at quarterback and announced that Mason Rudolph would start in place of Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his issues with head coach Mike McCarthy, which ultimately led to his benching, during a 34-minute appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show.

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The ultimatum was about bringing in immediate changes.

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“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling, then you should just release me,” Rodgers said. “Because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization.”

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The problem started with Mike McCarthy’s alleged sleeping habits during team meetings and his lack of attention during those moments.

“We’ve had these conversations for months now, and it began as a concerned friend about somebody who’s unhealthy,” Rodgers said. “If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything you should be coming to as a play caller, I mean, how many quarterbacks around the league are dealing with the same type of stuff?”

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Another incident that frustrated Aaron Rodgers happened during halftime of Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He claimed Mike McCarthy accidentally ended the team’s huddle by saying, “All right, one, two, three, Packers.”

This confused the players because they were Steelers, not Packers.

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During the media session, McCarthy also addressed these “embarrassing” allegations.

“Well, I think just like anything, you know, the Philadelphia situation, you know, halftime was very emotional, and there was conversations prior to that,” McCarthy said. “Embarrassing moment (for calling the team Packers), but I just think, you know, we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”

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But Rodgers didn’t just stop there. He also raised concerns about McCarthy’s relationship with the defensive players, claiming that the coach showed little interest in building relationships with them and said, “I don’t think I need to.”

Rodgers felt this was a problem because players needed to know their head coach and feel connected to him. Something that former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin used to do.

He made such bold comments because he wasn’t afraid of losing anything. Rodgers explained that his $400 million career earnings made it easier for him to speak openly about his concerns with Mike McCarthy.

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“I’m literally repeating things that these guys don’t have the nerve to say because they have a wife and a kid, only one year on their job, and they haven’t made $400m in the NFL,” Rodgers said.

“Me, I don’t care. What are you gonna do to me? Like I said, you’re gonna release me? Cool. You’re gonna deflect this thing and make it look like you were trying to bench me and that I’m at home contemplating whether or not I’m gonna accept the benching? Couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

But in the end, he had to face the consequences of his words, as the Pittsburgh Steelers let Aaron Rodgers go after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Now, Aaron Rodgers’ future is on hold, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.