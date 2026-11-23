The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing questions about their offense after they suffered back-to-back losses, and Aaron Rodgers is trying hard to get the offense going. The veteran quarterback has failed to provide the consistency expected, which has led to thoughts of whether head coach Mike McCarthy should consider turning to backup Mason Rudolph. Even after growing pressure, McCarthy made his point clear.

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ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor reported on X, “Asked Mike McCarthy if he considers using another quarterback — putting in Mason Rudolph when Rodgers and the offense are struggling: ‘Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.'”

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McCarthy has no plans to move away from his experienced starter. His response showed confidence in Rodgers even when the offense keeps struggling. Instead of considering a quarterback change, the head coach is standing behind the 42-year-old, making it clear that Rudolph is not being viewed as the solution to their offensive problems right now.

McCarthy opened up during the Monday press conference on November 23 after Pittsburgh’s disappointing performance of 38-18 against the Cincinnati Bengals and 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers have now faced their first losing streak of the season as their offense tried to find the end zone and maintain consistency.

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Pittsburgh has recorded just 34 combined points across its last two games. The offense failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter in both matchups. The lack of a productive running game complicated the matter more, while Rodgers has been sacked 31 times through 10 games this season.

Yet, McCarthy is not putting the responsibility on his quarterback. When he was asked about the offense’s recent performance, the head coach acknowledged his own role.

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“We haven’t played well the last two weeks on offense. When you’re in that spot, I start with myself. We have a lot of work to do,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Rudolph is an alternative if the Steelers decide to make a change. The backup QB has starting experience with the Steelers, having helped the team finish the 2023 regular season with three consecutive wins. But as McCarthy said, he has to wait for his opportunity.

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McCarthy is confident about Rodgers, as they know each other from their time together in Green Bay, where they worked together for more than a decade. They reunited in Pittsburgh, and the coach is not willing to abandon his veteran quarterback after just two disappointing performances.

Rodgers is the Steelers’ unquestioned starter. Yet as the Steelers need an offensive turnaround, the pressure on the quarterback only keeps increasing.