Mike McCarthy Confirms True Feelings on Aaron Rodgers’ Return With a Message in Will Howard

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 27, 2026 | 2:32 PM EST

It was always going to be interesting to see what the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach thought about his former quarterback. Mike McCarthy was the former head coach of Aaron Rodgers during his Packers days, and they even won a Super Bowl together. With Rodgers’ return still not confirmed, McCarthy conveyed his true feelings on the veteran quarterback.

“Definitely. I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” said Mike McCarthy when asked if he wants Aaron Rodgers back in the upcoming season, via the Underdog NFL on X.

Despite wanting Rodgers on his team, McCarthy believes that Rodgers will need some time before deciding on his return.

This is a developing story…

