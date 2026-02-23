Mike McCarthy Could Address Key Steelers Weakness Amid Rumored $19.5M Cut Decision

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers’ secondary depth emerges as a bigger offseason concern than receivers

Trade chatter links Pittsburgh to a cost-controlled defensive upgrade

Cap flexibility and veteran contracts complicate long-term secondary plans

The Steelers suffered last year in the wide receiver department. Though this could have been the team’s topmost priority this offseason, the smartest offseason move may come on the other side of the ball. Reports suggest that Mike McCarthy may address a key weakness in the secondary through a trade with the Denver Broncos.

According to the Bleacher Report, Pittsburgh can address the issue by acquiring cornerback Riley Moss in exchange for a third-round pick.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Jan 12, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills running back James Cook 4 is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss 21 during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250112_tcs_es2_071

The move wouldn’t only bolster the defense but also come without the pressure of spending lavishly in free agency. In the cornerback group, James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. have already hit free agency. That leaves them with no reliable option to support Joey Porter Jr. While the secondary showed promise last year, depth remains an issue.

That’s where Moss could step in while still leaving Pittsburgh with multiple third-round picks. The cornerback was part of Denver‘s dominant group that rattled offenses throughout the year. This is most visible in Denver’s defense, which ranked second in the league, allowing just 278.2 total yards per game.

A pass rusher arriving from the Denver Broncos could directly address one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most glaring issues from last season: an underwhelming pass rush. While Pittsburgh finished with just 48 total sacks, Denver led the league with a dominant 68, highlighting the contrast in defensive pressure.

The cornerback himself had another terrific year, finishing with 80 total tackles, one sack, and 19 passes defended. Now entering the final year of his $5.45 million deal, he is eligible for an extension. However, the Broncos already have a major portion of money tied up in cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Then, there’s also Jahdae Barron eyeing a bigger role and contract. If they are unsure about giving Moss a salary raise, moving him now could make sense. Getting an extra third-round selection from McCarthy’s team would help Denver target areas it needs to improve.

Releasing Ramsey could be on the cards for Mike McCarthy’s team

Mike McCarthy’s team entered the offseason with comfortable cap space in the absence of a hefty quarterback contract on the books. With that, they have the flexibility to mold their roster even if it means making aggressive decisions. Over the Cap projects the franchise to have around $45 million in space. The figure should place them among the top ten teams with the highest cap values.

Still, clearing more space is always helpful before free agency and the 2026 draft window. One of the most notable options would be to move on from cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to Still Curtain. Last year, the team revised the player’s contract worth $84.7 million.

The deal also included $19.5 million guaranteed that could be secured if he were to be cut and an average annual salary of just over $21.18 million. But did he deliver according to the price tag? He amassed 88 total tackles (53 solo), three sacks, one interception, and eight passes defended. However, a closer look at his game exposes several cracks. Ramsey faced early struggles on the outside and was moved into a slot and safety role.

The position switch did improve his performance. But it was neither elite nor justified his massive contract. Moreover, many critics highlighted his shortcomings during crucial plays. Releasing Ramsey could be the simplest way for Mike McCarthy’s team to gain flexibility and reset expectations in the secondary.