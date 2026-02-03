Mike McCarthy Could Cut Ties With $68M Star as Steelers Urged to Trade Jalen Ramsey

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers want to clear a path for Nick Herbig and 2025 draft pick Jack Sawyer

A trade can help Pittsburgh secure a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder

Veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey might also be on the move as the team prioritizes getting younger on defense

A reliable cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense could be on the chopping block, as the team weighs a difficult decision on the future of linebacker Alex Highsmith. While Alex Highsmith’s contract runs through 2027, an NFL insider believes trading him would benefit the team, as they have an edge-rusher room thriving with young talent. With the draft window approaching, Mike McCarthy’s team has more than one reason to let Highsmith go.

“The Steelers are already loaded on picks in the Top 100 this year,” Behind The Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey wrote. “And if you haven’t picked up on the theme here, they need to get as many picks as they can ahead of 2027 to get a potential franchise quarterback — which, yes, means I don’t believe they should take one in this year’s draft. Moving Highsmith clears the way for Nick Herbig to start and sign an extension, and also frees up opportunities for Jack Sawyer.”

The Steelers edge-rusher group is led by linebacker T.J. Watt; the squad comprises him, Nick Herbig, and 2025 draft pick Jack Sawyer. With Herbig delivering a powerful 7.5-sack season and Sawyer waiting for more snaps, the Steelers could trade Highsmith to the Washington Commanders.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The move will earn Pittsburgh a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder. And the financial incentive to move on from Highsmith after June 1 is compelling. His $68 million deal dwarfs Nick Herbig’s $4.51 million contract, and trading him would free up $14.5 million in cap space, a significant sum for a player who has missed eleven games over the past two seasons due to injury.

They can invest the money to improve positions such as wide receiver and quarterback, especially if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return.

‘The potential trade of Alex Highsmith is just one of several major decisions facing the Steelers’ new-look front office. With Mike McCarthy now at the helm and significant cap space to manage, another veteran who could be on the move is cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey trade talks surface amid Mike McCarthy’s shake-ups

Over the past week, Mike McCarthy welcomed Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator and added James Campen to lead the offensive line. While the new league year will start on March 11, many wonder how they will utilize their $45 million cap space. And it may affect cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is now 32.

With the NFL’s salary cap estimated to exceed $300 million, the team’s salary cap is also expected to go up. Due to increased flexibility, the Steelers could become more active in navigating trades, free agency, and draft picks. According to Behind The Steel Curtain’s mock offseason, Ramsey may not align with the team’s goal of getting younger on defense.

So, where could he land next? The Buffalo Bills could use help in the secondary. The deal would give the Bills an impact defender. On the other hand, the Steelers would receive a valuable 2027 draft pick in exchange. With new leadership and tough roster decisions ahead, Mike McCarthy’s team is making calculated moves ahead of free agency.