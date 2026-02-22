Mike McCarthy Could Target Cam Heyward’s Long-Term Replacement as Steelers DT Remains Silent on NFL Future

November 1, 2023, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker CAM HEYWARD walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20231101_zsp_g257_021 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Heyward keeps future undecided entering Steelers coaching transition

Pittsburgh Steelers weigh youth options with Heyward nearing contract crossroads

Mike McCarthy faces early roster test

Mike McCarthy’s first major challenge in Pittsburgh isn’t on the field, but in the locker room, where the future of defensive stalwart Cam Heyward hangs in the balance. According to ESPN’s Brooke Prior, the seasoned DT is yet to decide on his future, and the franchise might look for options elsewhere.

“Heyward turns 37 in May,” noted Brooke. “While he’s under contract for another season, Heyward hasn’t announced a decision on his future. The Steelers have other young players in Keeanu Benton and 2025 fourth-round pick Yahya Black.”

The seven-time Pro Bowler DT has been with the team since his rookie year. Picked in the 2011 first round NFL Draft, Heyward eventually became a pillar of the Steelers defense under Mike Tomlin, playing fifteen consecutive seasons.

After his rookie contract, he subsequently signed three more contract extensions, with the last one taking place in 2024, which will expire at the end of the 2026 season. Considering he is going to be 37 when the next season kicks off and has only one season left in his current deal, this could potentially mark his final campaign if he decides to suit up for the black and gold again.

The defensive tackle’s exit would leave a significant void in the Steelers’ defense, which is why Mike McCarthy might look for a potential replacement.

Last year’s first draft pick, Derrick Harmon, could be a viable long-term option, who had a decent rookie season, playing 12 regular-season games and registering 27 tackles alongside 3 sacks.

The Steelers see the 24-year-old Keeanu Benton as a future replacement for Heyward, who has already spent three seasons with the franchise. However, Benton needs to show significant improvement under coach McCarthy to match the quality of Heyward.

Imago BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 07: Steelers nose tackle Keeanu Benton 95 celebrates after the last play of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 7, 2025 in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Steelers at Ravens EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512071388

The 23-year-old Yahya Black could be another future asset for the franchise. He was a fifth-round pick who has produced 28 tackles in his limited opportunities in the rookie season (2025).

Mike McCarthy may have defensive choices on the roster who could be long-term replacements for Heyward, but surely none can rival the quality of the multi-time Pro Bowler yet.

If the veteran DT returns for another year, it will not just benefit McCarthy but also the young defensive players who could gain invaluable insight from his experience.

Cam Heyward remains silent on NFL future amid growing retirement buzz

In addition to questions over Aaron Rodgers’ return as the Steelers quarterback, Cam Heyward’s return has also been the subject of discussion. The DT’s return would be a massive boost for McCarthy, but his absence could put the team in a tricky situation, especially next season, due to a lack of experience.

Heyward sparked his retirement rumor from the gridiron by maintaining verbal silence and posting a cryptic GIF on X, where someone was closing the book. With no caption, he didn’t give context to the post, but fans associated the post with him closing this chapter of his football career.

The Pro Bowler played under Mike Tomlin throughout his career. Last month, after the departure of the Super Bowl-winning coach, he reflected on his football future on his Not Just Football podcast.

“I’m laying low right now. I’ve been told don’t make any emotional decisions,” said Heyward. “It’s been a long season, and we’ll see. This isn’t something I’m going to rush, but I’ll be ready either way.”

Although Tomlin was the head coach, he was like a close friend to the defensive star, as he stated before. When McCarthy was roped in as the new Steelers HC, he had nothing but praise for him because he is a Pittsburgh native and a fan of the six-time Super Bowl champions. With the uncertainty continuing to swirl, the decisive call rests solely in his hands.