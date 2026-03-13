Mike McCarthy Dealt Double Offensive Blow As Steelers Await Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers’ offense takes two hits during free agency.

Pittsburgh still waiting on clarity at quarterback.

Key roster decisions loom ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive depth chart for next season just took two significant hits, complicating an offseason already clouded by uncertainty at the quarterback position. With free agency in full swing, Pittsburgh is once again facing important roster decisions as it tries to keep its offense on track heading into the new season

“Steelers WR Calvin Austin to the Giants,” Mark Kaboly posted on X. “One of the good guys gone from the locker room. It was expected he would move on in free agency.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shortly after, the team lost another player. Connor Heyward also shared on his Instagram story that he is joining the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Excited for the new journey,” Heyward captioned his story while sharing a post by Jordan Schultz. “Thank you, Pittsburgh, forever home.”

The updates came back-to-back. Austin now joins the New York Giants receiving corps that was looking for more depth behind third-year wideout Malik Nabers. The former Steelers receiver has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Giants, bringing his four-year stint with Pittsburgh to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. His start in the NFL, however, didn’t go as planned. A serious foot injury during his rookie season forced him to miss the entire year while on injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the early injury, Austin developed into a reliable target, posting 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns over his three active seasons, production the Steelers will now need to replace as they await clarity at the quarterback position.

Imago Credit: Instagram

Heyward, interestingly enough, was also part of the Steelers’ 2022 draft class. The Raiders have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with him worth up to $5.5 million, including $2 million in guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2025 season, Heyward had three receptions for 21 yards while playing a career-low 90 snaps on offense. Over his four-season career with the Steelers, he has 44 receptions for 379 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move to the Raiders brings experience to the backfield to provide depth while also giving the offense a physical option. Head coach Klint Kubiak can effectively utilize the fullback/tight end’s versatility within his system.

While the Steelers lose two homegrown players from their 2022 draft class, the front office’s biggest question mark remains at quarterback, where the waiting game for Aaron Rodgers’ decision continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers wait on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision

The veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently confirmed he has been in communication with the team, but as of now, there still isn’t a serious contract offer on the table.

Earlier in the offseason, the expectation was that Rodgers would make his decision by the start of the new league year. That deadline, however, has already passed without any clear update, leaving many around the league wondering what comes next.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently offered a new outlook while appearing on Good Morning Football. According to him, the Steelers are now expecting Rodgers to make his decision before the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My understanding was Aaron Rodgers had planned to inform the Steelers of his decision at some point before the draft with plenty of time,” Rapoport said. “I would say likely end of this month.”

Still, not everyone believes Pittsburgh should keep waiting. Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk thinks the team should move on and explore other options this offseason.

“I don’t understand it. It seems to be beneath the Steelers to be hanging on for a guy who no one else wants,” Florio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It makes sense as Pittsburgh has younger, better options. It could easily sign someone like Kyler Murray or Will Howard. Rodgers threw for more than 3,300 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, but Florio questioned whether he can repeat that level of play as he gets older.

If Rodgers ultimately decides to retire, the Steelers could soon find themselves rethinking their entire offensive plan.