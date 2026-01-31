Mike McCarthy Delivers Direct Message on Steelers Hirings and Firings After Aaron Rodgers Retirement Claims

Watch What’s Trending Now!

By now, it’s well established that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not planning a full rebuild in 2026. Even though the roster has some clear gaps and several key players are getting older, general manager Omar Khan is expected to focus on getting the most out of this current core. When McCarthy was asked about how the team is built and what the expectations are for the upcoming season, the Steelers’ head coach made a few things clear.

“You look at the roster; this is not a start-over opportunity at all. I mean, it’s a football team that was in the playoffs last year. So, to categorize it, it’s a playoff roster,” Mike McCarthy said on The Pat McAfee Show. “But just like anything, you’ve got the financial realm that you’re dealing with every year; the free agents are your own football team. To me, that’s always the primary focus.”

“We’re definitely starting to have those conversations as we continue to hire staff. Staff is the primary focus right now, because there’s a lot of work and time that goes into that. But yes, this is a roster I’m excited about.”

In McCarthy’s view, the Steelers have a playoff-caliber roster, and technically, he’s not wrong. But key veterans like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are another year older, as are players such as Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Rodgers (if he returns after all).

As for the rest of the guys, like Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig, they’re young, talented, and capable of producing, as also agreed by the Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

“You start looking at guys like Jack Sawyer, Nick Herbig, and some of the line; they got a good young line that I kind of like right now. I would add a few pieces to that.” Roethlisberger said on First Things First.

While the Steelers do have plenty of cap space and solid draft capital to work with, they’re entering an offseason where both free agency and the draft are considered relatively thin on impact talent.

However, rebuilding does not guarantee anything. The Jets have chased that path for years with little to show for it. But on the other side, the Patriots flipped their story quickly by pairing the right head coach with a talented quarterback, and now they are back on the sport’s biggest stage.

But that doesn’t mean that the Steelers have fallen apart. They have apparently hovered in the same place. Solid regular seasons have ended in playoff frustration, which is why the rebuild conversation started in the first place.

Players such as Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, and Jalen Ramsey show that the foundation is in place. Rather than hitting reset, McCarthy can blend experience with growth while continuing to shape his staff behind the scenes. However, right now the biggest question for him is maybe Aaron Rodgers’ return.

Mike McCarthy opened up on Aaron Rodgers’ retirement

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 27, the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach was asked if he wants Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While responding, Mike McCarthy left little room for doubt.

“Definitely, I mean, I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” McCarthy said.

Ever since McCarthy landed the job, the idea of a reunion with Rodgers has followed him everywhere. Rodgers suited up for the Steelers last season, but his contract expires when the new league year begins this spring. As a result, the four-time MVP will be free to sign anywhere, leaving Steelers Nation watching every word closely.

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251215_zsp_g257_105 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

At the same time, retirement remains firmly on the table. Rodgers turned 42 in December and has not committed to playing another season. McCarthy acknowledged that reality while offering insight into their communication.

He confirmed they have spoken, but made it clear he is giving the quarterback space, noting that decompressing is “important” for players coming off an emotional year.

Still, this is not a typical coach-player relationship. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons with the Packers, including 11 as the starter and during the quarterback’s first MVP run. Most importantly, their partnership reached its peak in 2010, when Green Bay beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl, a moment neither side has forgotten.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s staffing choices only deepen the intrigue. Intentionally or not, he is building a group that feels familiar to Rodgers. The Steelers brought in longtime Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who worked through Rodgers’ entire Green Bay run. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also crossed paths with Rodgers during a stint as a position coach in Wisconsin.

On top of that, the connections keep coming. McCarthy has an interest in former Packers quarterback Scott Tolzien for the offensive coordinator role. He is also looking at Jahri Evans, another Green Bay alum, as an assistant offensive line coach.

Taken together, those moves make one thing clear. Mike McCarthy is leaving the door open for Rodgers’ return.