Mike McCarthy Discusses ‘Weekly’ Talks With Aaron Rodgers as Steelers Await QB’s Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy keeps the door wide open with Aaron Rodgers

Nothing is official yet

If Rodgers does return, the real decision might come down to his contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rebuilding their life after the Mike Tomlin era under the new coach, Mike McCarthy, but their quarterback question continues to dominate the conversation. Despite weeks into free agency, the franchise has yet to make a move for a signal caller, with Aaron Rodgers still being considered a viable option for the position. Amid the uncertainty, McCarthy recently cleared the air about the seasoned QB’s future.

“I’ve talked to Aaron Rodgers regularly, and we will continue to do so,” said McCarthy in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s a process that he’s going through, and we’ve had very positive conversations on a weekly basis.”

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McCarthy, who spent 13 seasons coaching Rodgers in Green Bay Packers, shared that the two have stayed in close contact. He mentioned, they connect “weekly, every couple of days,” and their conversations feel no different from the ones they have had throughout their long history together.

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“Just like they always are, life, football, what’s going on at the facility,” he said of the nature of their talks. “So he’s really engaged with what’s going on… I would just say he’s in a very positive space. We’ll just continue to engage in conversations.”

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Rodgers has played 21 NFL seasons. Last year, he led the Steelers to the AFC North division title and also reached the postseason before being eliminated by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.

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Based on his recent showing, he still remains effective, recording 3,322 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns, which is why the Steelers are willing to bring him back. Moreover, his previous connection with the current head coach McCarthy could be another deciding factor, as the duo won Super Bowl XLV for the Green Bay Packers.

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Rodgers is technically a free agent at the moment after his previous one-year Steelers deal expired following the start of free agency in March. While the HC says the talks are underway, there is no update from the quarterback’s side.

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In early March, Rodgers stated that the organization hadn’t given him a deadline to decide on playing in the upcoming campaign, and his current playing status remains unclear. If McCarthy indeed brings him back to the Acrisure Stadium, he may seek higher pay in his second year with them.

Aaron Rodgers could request higher pay for the 2026 campaign if he returns

For the 2025 campaign, Aaron Rodgers signed his first Pittsburgh Steelers contract for $13.6 million, whereas his guaranteed money was $10 million and total cap hit was $14.1 million annually. It was clearly a notable drop from his earlier deals with the New York Jets (two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract) and Green Bay Packers (five-year, $79 million guaranteed contract).

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Following a stellar show last season and taking the franchise to the playoffs, the seasoned signal caller might request a bigger pay for the 2026 campaign, per the former Steelers quarterback, Charlie Batch.

“This decision is coming down to money. The Steelers would like him to come back, yes, but it’s not going to be at the $13 million number,” said Charlie on a recent episode of the Snap Count podcast. “I’m sure his representatives want something closer to $30 (million), and you hope that, somewhere, you meet in the middle.”

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With career earnings of nearly $400 million, the QB once brought in $33 million annually at the peak of his career with the Packers. It wouldn’t be surprising if he lands a deal close to the $30 million mark to reunite with his former coach for perhaps one last time.