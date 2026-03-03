Mike McCarthy Forced to Cut Ties With Veteran OT as Steelers Make $2M Cap Move

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran was signed mid-2024 as emergency depth, never part of long-term tackle plans

Logged very few snaps across two injury-shortened seasons

Release quietly saves $2M cap space ahead of aggressive free-agency push

With the new league year just days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to release players to improve their salary cap situation. With the franchise entering a new era under Mike McCarthy, the Pittsburgh front office would aim to give its head coach the best chance to sign all the players he wants, and that has begun with a veteran tackle.

“The Steelers officially terminated the contract of T Calvin Anderson on Monday, per the NFL transaction sheet. #Steelers #NFL,” Steelers Depot posted on X.

Amid cap troubles, it seems like the Steelers are being forced to release veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. While the move is not official, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo previously confirmed the development and revealed the franchise will save $2 million of his $2.415 million cap hit in 2026. With this move, Anderson will see the end of his two-year tenure in Pittsburgh after signing on as a free agent in September 2024.

For Calvin Anderson, the story in Pittsburgh was less about performance and more about timing and bad luck. He arrived late in the 2024 season as emergency depth for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The result was four appearances and just 11 offensive snaps before a groin injury shut his season down and sent him to injured reserve.

The pattern repeated in 2025 as Anderson entered the year penciled in as depth again, with Broderick Jones and Andrus Peat locking down starting roles. He finally saw the field when injuries struck, only for a knee injury in practice to end his season prematurely. By the time it was over, Anderson had logged just 34 offensive snaps in 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Calvin Anderson for one clear reason: depth. But when the chances came, the impact never followed. Limited snaps, modest grades meant that from Mike McCarthy’s perspective, the numbers simply were not strong enough to justify the roster spot. Add in the cap relief the move created, and the head coach was practically forced to release the tackle for future plans.

Now, looking at the bigger picture, after this move, the Pittsburgh Steelers have around $43.9 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. With this significant cap space and the upcoming NFL draft, GM Omar Khan revealed the franchise’s plans for the remainder of the offseason.

“We’ve already been in contact with some of our free agents and players that we want to retain,” Khan said, via Steeler Nation. “I’d like to tell you that it gets done sooner or later, but history has told me that those things usually happen closer to the free agent date, either right before or right after. I go into it like everybody else, saying, ‘Why is this so hard? We want you back, and why can’t we just get it done?’ And these things usually don’t go that way.”

With this plan to remain active from the start of free agency, instead of signing one headliner by June 5 like last season, the Pittsburgh front office has revealed what lies in store for two key players who will be hitting the open market.

Steelers announce plans for two key free agents

With free agency starting on March 11, Omar Khan and Co. have begun work towards bringing back two vital offensive stars who will be free agents. First on this list is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who, despite being 42, recorded a solid season, leading the Steelers to a divisional title.

The four-time MVP recorded 3,322 yards, completed 65.7% of his pass attempts, and threw 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Furthermore, with his connection to new head coach Mike McCarthy, Omar Khan revealed the door is open for A-Rod’s return to the Steel City for one more season.

“He knows how we feel about him, and right now we’re proceeding— he’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him,” Khan said, as per Bleacher Report.

Similarly, the Steelers GM also issued an update on the extension of star running back Kenneth Gainwell. The 25-year-old had his best NFL season in Pittsburgh as he ran for 537 yards and five scores while averaging 4.7 yards per rush. He also completed 73 receptions for three more receiving touchdowns.

“Omar Khan said he’s spoke with Kenneth Gainwell’s agent and ‘he knows we want him back,’” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported.

With the Steelers already making big moves to improve their roster, Pittsburgh fans will hope the 2026 season is one where they break their disappointing playoff streak and push for a Super Bowl, as the franchise refuses to attempt a rebuild.